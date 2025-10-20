Confira abaixo o ranking completo dos jogadores da NBA. Aqui, nós listamos todos aqueles que pontuaram para a lista final. São nada menos que 1259 atletas.
Em azul, jogadores em atividade e sob contrato para 2025/26 na NBA.
|N
|P
|Jogadores
|Draft
|Líder em PPG, RPG, APG, SPG, BPG, FTM, FGM e 3PM (Temporada)
|Líder em Pts, Reb, Ass, Rou, Blk, LL, FG, 3P e G (Carreira)
|Rookie of The Year
|Most Improved Player
|6th Man of The Year
|Defensive Player of the Year
|All Star
|All Star MVP
|All-NBA Team
|All-NBA Defensive Team
|Campeão
|75th Anniversary Team
|MVP
|Finals MVP
|Gold Medal
|TOTAL
|Principal Posição
|1
|1
|LeBron James
|3
|58
|31
|3
|14
|105
|15
|178
|42
|40
|30
|135
|80
|15
|749
|SF
|2
|1
|Michael Jordan
|1
|93
|3
|22
|70
|15
|107
|63
|60
|30
|140
|120
|10
|734
|SG
|3
|1
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|3
|64
|32
|3
|95
|135
|65
|60
|30
|140
|40
|667
|C
|4
|2
|Kobe Bryant
|0
|47
|2
|5
|90
|20
|134
|78
|50
|30
|45
|40
|10
|551
|SG
|5
|1
|Tim Duncan
|3
|17
|3
|10
|75
|5
|131
|91
|50
|30
|65
|60
|540
|PF
|6
|2
|Bill Russell
|2
|28
|7
|60
|5
|86
|7
|110
|30
|130
|5
|470
|C
|7
|3
|Shaquille O’Neal
|3
|42
|3
|7
|75
|15
|114
|15
|40
|30
|50
|60
|5
|459
|C
|8
|4
|Wilt Chamberlain
|1
|91
|10
|3
|65
|5
|91
|14
|20
|30
|105
|20
|455
|C
|9
|1
|Magic Johnson
|3
|30
|2
|60
|10
|97
|50
|30
|100
|60
|5
|447
|PG
|10
|5
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|3
|38
|10
|2
|44
|60
|96
|55
|20
|30
|30
|40
|5
|433
|C
|11
|2
|Karl Malone
|0
|57
|20
|1
|70
|10
|129
|26
|30
|60
|10
|413
|PF
|12
|2
|Larry Bird
|0
|12
|3
|5
|60
|5
|97
|15
|30
|30
|105
|40
|5
|407
|SF
|13
|3
|Kevin Durant
|2
|41
|3
|3
|75
|10
|95
|20
|30
|50
|40
|20
|389
|SF
|14
|3
|Kevin Garnett
|0
|20
|36
|75
|5
|71
|78
|10
|30
|45
|5
|375
|PF
|15
|2
|Jerry West
|2
|31
|70
|5
|114
|33
|10
|30
|45
|20
|5
|365
|PG
|16
|6
|David Robinson
|3
|35
|3
|36
|50
|77
|48
|20
|30
|50
|10
|362
|C
|17
|3
|Bob Cousy
|0
|41
|65
|10
|114
|60
|30
|25
|345
|PG
|18
|4
|John Havlicek
|0
|8
|65
|89
|50
|80
|30
|20
|342
|SF
|19
|5
|Stephen Curry
|0
|43
|10
|2
|55
|10
|75
|40
|30
|45
|20
|5
|335
|PG
|20
|4
|Oscar Robertson
|3
|60
|3
|60
|15
|104
|10
|30
|45
|5
|335
|PG
|21
|4
|Bob Pettit
|2
|43
|3
|55
|20
|107
|10
|30
|65
|335
|PF
|22
|6
|Chris Paul
|0
|46
|14
|3
|60
|5
|85
|59
|30
|15
|10
|327
|PG
|23
|5
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|0
|22
|4
|17
|45
|5
|84
|33
|10
|30
|55
|20
|325
|PF
|24
|7
|Moses Malone
|0
|48
|5
|60
|68
|12
|10
|30
|65
|20
|318
|C
|25
|3
|James Harden
|1
|68
|7
|3
|55
|70
|30
|55
|5
|294
|SG
|26
|5
|Scottie Pippen
|0
|6
|19
|35
|5
|54
|66
|60
|30
|5
|10
|290
|SF
|27
|7
|Gary Payton
|2
|11
|1
|27
|45
|72
|63
|10
|30
|5
|10
|276
|PG
|28
|8
|John Stockton
|0
|43
|20
|2
|50
|5
|77
|25
|30
|10
|262
|PG
|29
|9
|Jason Kidd
|2
|26
|10
|3
|50
|57
|53
|10
|30
|10
|10
|261
|PG
|30
|6
|Kawhi Leonard
|0
|3
|25
|30
|5
|51
|41
|20
|30
|15
|40
|260
|SF
|31
|6
|Dirk Nowitzki
|0
|4
|2
|70
|90
|10
|30
|30
|20
|256
|PF
|32
|4
|Dwyane Wade
|0
|10
|1
|2
|5
|65
|5
|56
|15
|30
|30
|5
|20
|5
|249
|SG
|33
|7
|Elgin Baylor
|3
|18
|3
|60
|5
|100
|30
|25
|244
|SF
|34
|7
|Charles Barkley
|0
|14
|2
|55
|5
|90
|30
|30
|10
|236
|PF
|37
|8
|Anthony Davis
|3
|20
|2
|1
|12
|50
|5
|47
|31
|10
|30
|5
|10
|226
|PF
|38
|9
|Dolph Schayes
|0
|22
|60
|92
|10
|30
|10
|224
|PF
|39
|5
|Allen Iverson
|3
|47
|3
|55
|10
|56
|30
|20
|224
|SG
|40
|10
|Dennis Rodman
|0
|23
|1
|32
|10
|10
|54
|50
|30
|210
|PF
|41
|10
|George Mikan
|0
|43
|20
|5
|60
|50
|30
|208
|C
|42
|11
|Willis Reed
|0
|3
|35
|5
|38
|7
|20
|30
|30
|40
|208
|C
|43
|8
|Julius Erving
|0
|2
|55
|10
|64
|10
|30
|35
|206
|SF
|44
|10
|Russell Westbrook
|0
|29
|45
|10
|65
|30
|20
|5
|204
|PG
|45
|6
|George Gervin
|0
|30
|45
|5
|64
|30
|25
|199
|SG
|47
|11
|Walt Frazier
|0
|5
|35
|5
|47
|56
|20
|30
|198
|PG
|48
|12
|Isiah Thomas
|2
|11
|60
|10
|44
|20
|30
|20
|197
|PG
|49
|11
|Elvin Hayes
|3
|21
|2
|60
|51
|10
|10
|30
|10
|197
|PF
|50
|13
|Steve Nash
|0
|21
|2
|40
|54
|30
|50
|197
|PG
|51
|9
|Rick Barry
|0
|19
|3
|40
|5
|57
|10
|30
|20
|184
|SF
|52
|7
|Sam Jones
|0
|1
|25
|21
|100
|30
|177
|SG
|53
|13
|Patrick Ewing
|3
|9
|3
|55
|52
|15
|30
|10
|177
|C
|54
|8
|Bill Sharman
|0
|40
|5
|61
|40
|30
|176
|SG
|55
|14
|Dave Cowens
|0
|8
|3
|35
|5
|21
|17
|20
|30
|35
|174
|C
|57
|10
|Paul Arizin
|1
|29
|3
|50
|5
|27
|10
|30
|15
|170
|SF
|60
|17
|Bob McAdoo
|2
|26
|3
|25
|17
|20
|30
|40
|163
|C
|63
|15
|Tiny Archibald
|0
|28
|30
|5
|44
|10
|30
|5
|152
|PG
|64
|19
|Bill Walton
|3
|8
|3
|5
|17
|14
|20
|30
|30
|20
|150
|C
|65
|11
|Dominique Wilkins
|1
|16
|45
|48
|30
|10
|150
|SF
|66
|13
|Kevin McHale
|1
|7
|35
|10
|36
|30
|30
|149
|PF
|67
|12
|Carmelo Anthony
|1
|11
|2
|50
|34
|30
|5
|15
|148
|SF
|68
|13
|Paul Pierce
|0
|12
|1
|50
|22
|10
|30
|20
|145
|SF
|69
|9
|Hal Greer
|0
|1
|50
|5
|49
|10
|30
|145
|SG
|70
|16
|Damian Lillard
|0
|8
|3
|45
|5
|48
|30
|5
|144
|PG
|71
|10
|Clyde Drexler
|0
|1
|2
|50
|34
|10
|30
|10
|5
|142
|SG
|73
|15
|Dave DeBusschere
|0
|40
|7
|42
|20
|30
|139
|PF
|74
|20
|Robert Parish
|0
|1
|10
|45
|12
|40
|30
|138
|C
|75
|11
|Ray Allen
|0
|15
|5
|50
|12
|20
|30
|5
|137
|SG
|76
|16
|Jerry Lucas
|0
|5
|3
|35
|5
|44
|10
|30
|5
|137
|PF
|78
|21
|Wes Unseld
|2
|11
|3
|25
|10
|10
|30
|20
|20
|131
|C
|80
|15
|James Worthy
|3
|1
|35
|10
|30
|30
|20
|129
|SF
|86
|18
|Dave Bing
|2
|11
|3
|35
|5
|27
|30
|5
|118
|PG
|88
|24
|Nate Thurmond
|1
|7
|1
|35
|29
|30
|10
|113
|C
|89
|15
|Pete Maravich
|1
|16
|1
|25
|34
|30
|5
|112
|SG
|91
|16
|Billy Cunningham
|0
|3
|2
|20
|37
|10
|30
|5
|107
|SF
|92
|21
|Lenny Wilkens
|0
|16
|45
|5
|30
|10
|106
|PG
|110
|19
|Reggie Miller
|0
|10
|2
|25
|15
|30
|5
|87
|SG
|118
|21
|Earl Monroe
|2
|5
|3
|20
|10
|10
|30
|80
|SG
|35
|8
|Dwight Howard
|3
|30
|1
|35
|40
|67
|33
|10
|10
|5
|234
|C
|36
|9
|Nikola Jokic
|0
|20
|1
|2
|35
|64
|10
|80
|20
|232
|C
|46
|12
|Dikembe Mutombo
|0
|30
|7
|2
|67
|40
|17
|36
|199
|C
|56
|12
|Draymond Green
|0
|3
|2
|34
|20
|12
|50
|40
|10
|171
|PF
|58
|15
|Ben Wallace
|0
|17
|2
|47
|20
|31
|40
|10
|167
|C
|59
|16
|Rudy Gobert
|0
|16
|2
|57
|15
|22
|54
|166
|C
|61
|18
|Joel Embiid
|1
|20
|1
|7
|35
|38
|15
|40
|5
|162
|C
|62
|14
|Dennis Johnson
|0
|5
|25
|17
|57
|30
|20
|154
|PG
|72
|14
|Tom Heinsohn
|0
|3
|30
|28
|80
|141
|PF
|77
|14
|Paul George
|0
|10
|3
|5
|45
|35
|24
|5
|5
|132
|SF
|79
|12
|Sidney Moncrief
|0
|2
|32
|25
|38
|33
|130
|SG
|81
|22
|Alonzo Mourning
|2
|9
|2
|20
|35
|17
|14
|10
|15
|5
|129
|C
|82
|13
|Joe Dumars
|0
|1
|5
|30
|17
|33
|20
|20
|126
|SG
|83
|17
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|0
|18
|2
|15
|30
|10
|30
|20
|125
|PG
|84
|23
|Neil Johnston
|0
|36
|30
|47
|10
|123
|C
|85
|14
|Michael Cooper
|0
|4
|1
|15
|50
|50
|120
|SG
|87
|19
|Tony Parker
|0
|30
|26
|40
|20
|116
|PG
|90
|20
|Slater Martin
|0
|1
|35
|21
|50
|107
|PG
|93
|16
|Alvin Robertson
|0
|14
|3
|22
|20
|7
|34
|5
|105
|SG
|94
|17
|Jim Pollard
|0
|20
|34
|50
|104
|SF
|95
|18
|Jayson Tatum
|1
|2
|1
|30
|5
|45
|10
|10
|104
|SF
|96
|19
|Bruce Bowen
|0
|21
|50
|30
|101
|SF
|97
|17
|Bobby Jones
|0
|4
|5
|20
|61
|10
|100
|PF
|98
|17
|Tracy McGrady
|0
|10
|3
|1
|35
|51
|100
|SG
|99
|18
|Vern Mikkelsen
|0
|30
|28
|40
|98
|PF
|100
|22
|Luka Doncic
|1
|13
|3
|1
|25
|50
|5
|98
|PG
|101
|18
|Klay Thompson
|0
|12
|25
|10
|5
|40
|5
|97
|SG
|102
|25
|Ed Macauley
|0
|10
|35
|5
|37
|10
|97
|C
|103
|20
|Jimmy Butler
|0
|5
|3
|30
|27
|25
|5
|95
|SF
|104
|23
|Jo Jo White
|0
|35
|14
|20
|20
|5
|94
|PG
|105
|26
|Mark Eaton
|0
|17
|39
|5
|31
|92
|C
|106
|27
|Chris Bosh
|0
|1
|55
|7
|20
|5
|88
|C
|107
|24
|Kyrie Irving
|3
|3
|45
|5
|17
|10
|5
|88
|PG
|108
|21
|Grant Hill
|1
|1
|3
|35
|38
|5
|5
|88
|SF
|109
|25
|KC Jones
|0
|2
|80
|5
|87
|PG
|111
|22
|Andre Iguodala
|0
|4
|5
|12
|40
|20
|5
|86
|SF
|112
|23
|Tom Sanders
|0
|5
|80
|85
|SF
|113
|26
|Rajon Rondo
|0
|16
|20
|5
|24
|20
|85
|PG
|114
|20
|Mitch Richmond
|0
|3
|30
|5
|31
|10
|5
|84
|SG
|115
|27
|Chauncey Billups
|1
|25
|17
|10
|10
|20
|83
|PG
|116
|24
|Adrian Dantley
|0
|31
|3
|30
|14
|5
|83
|SF
|117
|25
|Alex English
|0
|20
|40
|21
|81
|SF
|120
|19
|Joe Fulks
|0
|23
|10
|37
|10
|80
|PF
|119
|28
|Bob Davies
|0
|3
|20
|47
|10
|80
|PG
|121
|28
|DeAndre Jordan
|0
|15
|10
|5
|20
|14
|10
|5
|79
|C
|122
|20
|Pau Gasol
|1
|3
|30
|24
|20
|78
|PF
|123
|29
|Jrue Holiday
|0
|10
|36
|20
|10
|76
|PG
|124
|21
|Amar’e Stoudemire
|0
|5
|3
|30
|38
|76
|PF
|125
|22
|Paul Westphal
|0
|2
|25
|37
|10
|74
|SG
|126
|29
|Yao Ming
|3
|2
|40
|29
|74
|C
|127
|30
|Tim Hardaway
|0
|7
|25
|36
|5
|73
|PG
|128
|23
|Manu Ginobili
|0
|7
|10
|10
|40
|5
|72
|SG
|130
|31
|Maurice Cheeks
|0
|4
|5
|20
|33
|10
|72
|PG
|129
|22
|Spencer Haywood
|0
|3
|20
|34
|10
|5
|72
|PF
|134
|32
|Norm Van Lier
|0
|4
|15
|7
|46
|72
|PG
|133
|25
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|2
|3
|3
|35
|29
|72
|PF
|131
|23
|Blake Griffin
|3
|3
|30
|31
|5
|72
|PF
|132
|24
|Gus Johnson
|0
|2
|25
|31
|14
|72
|PF
|135
|26
|Jim Loscutoff
|0
|70
|70
|SF
|136
|24
|Frank Ramsey
|0
|70
|70
|SG
|137
|26
|Robert Horry
|0
|70
|70
|PF
|138
|27
|Metta World Peace
|0
|9
|17
|5
|5
|24
|10
|70
|SF
|139
|27
|Chris Webber
|3
|3
|3
|25
|36
|70
|PF
|140
|28
|Paul Silas
|0
|10
|29
|30
|69
|PF
|141
|28
|Jamaal Wilkes
|0
|3
|15
|10
|40
|68
|SF
|142
|30
|Clyde Lovellette
|0
|6
|20
|7
|30
|5
|68
|C
|143
|29
|Chris Mullin
|0
|3
|1
|25
|29
|10
|68
|SF
|144
|33
|Andy Phillip
|0
|18
|25
|14
|10
|67
|PG
|146
|31
|Marcus Camby
|2
|19
|22
|24
|67
|C
|145
|30
|Bernard King
|0
|4
|1
|20
|32
|10
|67
|SF
|147
|29
|Kevin Love
|0
|7
|3
|2
|25
|14
|10
|5
|66
|PF
|148
|30
|Horace Grant
|0
|5
|20
|40
|65
|PF
|149
|34
|Mookie Blaylock
|0
|21
|5
|5
|34
|65
|PG
|150
|25
|Vince Carter
|0
|3
|3
|40
|12
|5
|63
|SG
|151
|32
|Tyson Chandler
|2
|3
|15
|5
|5
|17
|10
|5
|62
|C
|152
|26
|DeMar DeRozan
|0
|8
|30
|19
|5
|62
|SG
|155
|31
|George Yardley
|0
|8
|30
|17
|5
|60
|SF
|153
|27
|David Thompson
|3
|7
|20
|5
|20
|5
|60
|SG
|154
|33
|Larry Foust
|0
|3
|40
|17
|60
|C
|156
|31
|Bailey Howell
|2
|30
|7
|20
|59
|PF
|157
|34
|Marc Gasol
|0
|2
|10
|15
|17
|5
|10
|59
|C
|158
|32
|Harry Gallatin
|0
|7
|35
|17
|59
|PF
|159
|35
|Bam Adebayo
|0
|2
|5
|15
|27
|10
|59
|C
|162
|32
|Jaylen Brown
|1
|20
|7
|10
|20
|58
|SF
|161
|33
|Buck Williams
|1
|8
|3
|15
|7
|24
|58
|PF
|160
|36
|Jermaine O’Neal
|0
|3
|3
|30
|17
|5
|58
|C
|163
|28
|Bobby Wanzer
|0
|25
|21
|10
|56
|SG
|164
|29
|Max Zaslofsky
|0
|11
|5
|40
|56
|SG
|165
|35
|Kevin Johnson
|0
|5
|3
|15
|33
|56
|PG
|167
|34
|Jack Twyman
|0
|11
|30
|14
|55
|SF
|166
|33
|Marques Johnson
|1
|3
|2
|25
|24
|55
|SF
|168
|35
|Bob Dandridge
|0
|20
|7
|7
|20
|54
|SF
|169
|34
|Serge Ibaka
|0
|11
|12
|21
|10
|54
|PF
|170
|37
|Bob Lanier
|3
|1
|40
|5
|5
|54
|C
|171
|36
|Kyle Lowry
|0
|3
|30
|5
|10
|5
|53
|PG
|172
|37
|Dick McGuire
|0
|11
|35
|7
|53
|PG
|173
|35
|Dan Roundfield
|0
|15
|7
|31
|53
|PF
|174
|30
|Ron Harper
|0
|2
|50
|52
|SG
|175
|Jack Sikma
|0
|2
|35
|5
|10
|52
|176
|Richie Guerin
|0
|1
|30
|21
|52
|177
|Shawn Kemp
|0
|1
|30
|21
|52
|179
|Derrick Rose
|3
|3
|1
|15
|10
|20
|52
|PG
|178
|Walter Davis
|0
|3
|30
|14
|5
|52
|180
|Larry Siegfried
|1
|50
|51
|181
|Michael Ray Richardson
|0
|17
|20
|14
|51
|182
|Don Nelson
|0
|50
|50
|183
|Steve Kerr
|0
|50
|50
|184
|Derek Fisher
|0
|50
|50
|185
|Willie Naulls
|0
|20
|30
|50
|186
|Cliff Hagan
|0
|1
|25
|14
|10
|50
|187
|Maurice Stokes
|2
|9
|3
|15
|21
|50
|189
|Karl Anthony-Towns
|3
|4
|3
|25
|15
|50
|188
|Ben Simmons
|3
|3
|3
|7
|15
|5
|14
|50
|190
|Carl Braun
|0
|25
|14
|10
|49
|191
|Maurice Lucas
|0
|20
|7
|12
|10
|49
|193
|John Wall
|3
|9
|2
|25
|5
|5
|49
|192
|Joakim Noah
|0
|10
|10
|10
|19
|49
|194
|Donovan Mitchell
|0
|2
|30
|17
|49
|195
|Gail Goodrich
|0
|3
|25
|10
|10
|48
|196
|Larry Costelo
|0
|1
|30
|7
|10
|48
|197
|Al Horford
|1
|2
|25
|5
|5
|10
|48
|199
|Deron Williams
|1
|7
|1
|15
|14
|10
|48
|198
|Mark Price
|0
|2
|1
|20
|25
|48
|200
|Jerry Sloan
|0
|10
|38
|48
|201
|Arnie Risen
|0
|20
|7
|20
|47
|202
|Tony Allen
|0
|1
|36
|10
|47
|203
|Bill Laimbeer
|0
|6
|20
|20
|46
|204
|Glen Rice
|0
|4
|15
|5
|12
|10
|46
|205
|Chet Walker
|0
|1
|35
|10
|46
|207
|Eddie Jones
|0
|6
|5
|15
|5
|15
|46
|206
|Devin Booker
|0
|1
|20
|15
|10
|46
|208
|Don Chaney
|0
|25
|20
|45
|209
|Shawn Marion
|0
|5
|20
|10
|10
|45
|211
|Trae Young
|0
|18
|2
|20
|5
|45
|210
|Alex Groza
|2
|10
|3
|5
|20
|5
|45
|212
|Jaren Jackson Jr
|0
|6
|10
|10
|19
|45
|213
|Gilbert Arenas
|0
|9
|3
|15
|17
|44
|214
|Evan Mobley
|1
|2
|15
|5
|7
|14
|44
|215
|Sam Cassell
|0
|1
|5
|7
|30
|43
|216
|Mark Aguirre
|3
|5
|15
|20
|43
|217
|Peja Stojakovic
|0
|9
|2
|15
|7
|10
|43
|219
|Demarcus Cousins
|0
|3
|1
|20
|14
|5
|43
|218
|Gene Shue
|1
|25
|17
|43
|220
|Gus Williams
|0
|3
|2
|10
|17
|10
|42
|222
|Don Buse
|0
|9
|5
|28
|42
|223
|Anthony Edwards
|3
|3
|2
|15
|14
|5
|42
|221
|Lou Hudson
|0
|2
|30
|10
|42
|224
|Cedric Maxwell
|0
|1
|20
|20
|41
|225
|Frank Saul
|0
|40
|40
|226
|Gene Guarilia
|0
|40
|40
|227
|Kurt Rambis
|0
|40
|40
|228
|Will Perdue
|0
|40
|40
|229
|John Salley
|0
|40
|40
|230
|AC Green
|0
|5
|5
|30
|40
|233
|Pascal Siakam
|0
|3
|15
|12
|10
|40
|232
|Walt Bellamy
|3
|9
|3
|20
|5
|40
|231
|Joe Johnson
|0
|35
|5
|40
|234
|Javale McGee
|0
|4
|30
|5
|39
|236
|Brook Lopez
|0
|4
|1
|7
|5
|12
|10
|39
|235
|Paul Seymour
|0
|15
|14
|10
|39
|239
|Ralph Sampson
|3
|1
|3
|20
|5
|7
|39
|237
|Tom Chambers
|0
|20
|5
|14
|39
|238
|Bob Love
|0
|15
|14
|10
|39
|241
|Guy Rodgers
|0
|18
|20
|38
|240
|Latrell Sprewell
|0
|1
|2
|20
|10
|5
|38
|242
|Norm Nixon
|0
|7
|10
|20
|37
|243
|Quinn Buckner
|0
|2
|20
|10
|5
|37
|245
|Domantas Sabonis
|0
|10
|2
|15
|10
|37
|244
|Vin Baker
|0
|20
|12
|5
|37
|246
|Bill Cartwright
|1
|5
|30
|36
|247
|Scott Wedman
|0
|1
|10
|5
|20
|36
|248
|Tom Gola
|1
|25
|10
|36
|249
|Tayshaun Prince
|0
|1
|20
|10
|5
|36
|250
|Dan Majerle
|0
|8
|3
|15
|10
|36
|251
|Bob Harrison
|0
|5
|30
|35
|252
|BJ Armstrong
|0
|5
|30
|35
|253
|Mitch Kupchak
|0
|30
|5
|35
|254
|Toni Kukoc
|0
|5
|30
|35
|255
|Danny Green
|0
|5
|30
|35
|256
|Shane Battier
|0
|5
|10
|20
|35
|257
|Wayne Embry
|0
|25
|10
|35
|258
|Bill Bridges
|0
|15
|10
|10
|35
|260
|Andrei Kirilenko
|0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|5
|17
|35
|259
|Artis Gilmore
|0
|30
|5
|35
|261
|Bill Bradley
|2
|2
|5
|20
|5
|34
|263
|Andre Drummond
|0
|19
|10
|5
|34
|262
|George McGinnis
|0
|2
|15
|17
|34
|264
|Andrew Bynum
|0
|1
|5
|7
|20
|33
|266
|Antoine Walker
|0
|8
|15
|10
|33
|265
|Rasheed Wallace
|0
|1
|2
|20
|10
|33
|268
|Larry Nance
|0
|1
|15
|17
|33
|267
|Brad Daugherty
|3
|25
|5
|33
|269
|David West
|0
|2
|10
|20
|32
|275
|Alex Caruso
|0
|12
|20
|32
|270
|Phil Chenier
|0
|15
|7
|10
|32
|271
|Phil Smith
|0
|10
|7
|5
|10
|32
|274
|Victor Oladipo
|2
|3
|2
|3
|10
|5
|7
|32
|273
|Connie Hawkins
|0
|2
|20
|10
|32
|272
|Anfernee Hardaway
|0
|2
|25
|5
|32
|276
|Danny Ainge
|0
|4
|2
|5
|20
|31
|279
|Tree Rollins
|0
|12
|7
|12
|31
|281
|Victor Wembanyama
|3
|6
|3
|7
|5
|7
|31
|277
|Bob Feerick
|0
|4
|27
|31
|278
|Rudy LaRusso
|0
|1
|25
|5
|31
|280
|Marcus Smart
|0
|10
|21
|31
|282
|Gene Conley
|0
|30
|30
|283
|Byron Scott
|0
|30
|30
|284
|Gerald Henderson
|0
|30
|30
|285
|Stacey King
|0
|30
|30
|286
|John Paxson
|0
|30
|30
|287
|Scott Williams
|0
|30
|30
|288
|James Edwards
|0
|30
|30
|289
|Randy Brown
|0
|30
|30
|290
|Jud Buechler
|0
|30
|30
|291
|Luc Longley
|0
|30
|30
|292
|Bill Wennington
|0
|30
|30
|293
|Mario Elie
|0
|30
|30
|294
|Rick Fox
|0
|30
|30
|295
|Devean George
|0
|30
|30
|296
|Brian Shaw
|0
|30
|30
|297
|Udonis Haslem
|0
|30
|30
|298
|James Jones
|0
|30
|30
|299
|Shaun Livingston
|0
|30
|30
|300
|Patrick McCaw
|0
|30
|30
|301
|Kevon Looney
|0
|30
|30
|302
|Juwan Howard
|0
|5
|5
|20
|30
|303
|Jeff Mullins
|0
|15
|10
|5
|30
|304
|Charlie Scott
|0
|15
|10
|5
|30
|305
|Khris Middleton
|0
|15
|10
|5
|30
|309
|Theo Ratliff
|0
|10
|5
|5
|10
|30
|308
|Bradley Beal
|1
|8
|1
|15
|5
|30
|310
|Tyrese Haliburton
|0
|4
|1
|10
|10
|5
|30
|306
|Brandon Roy
|0
|3
|15
|12
|30
|307
|Julius Randle
|0
|3
|15
|12
|30
|312
|Andrew Bogut
|3
|5
|1
|5
|5
|10
|29
|311
|Jack George
|0
|2
|10
|7
|10
|29
|314
|Detlef Schrempf
|0
|1
|8
|15
|5
|29
|313
|Otis Birdsong
|2
|20
|7
|29
|315
|ML Carr
|0
|3
|5
|20
|28
|317
|George Johnson
|0
|13
|5
|10
|28
|316
|Bob Boozer
|3
|10
|10
|5
|28
|319
|Doug Christie
|0
|4
|2
|22
|28
|318
|Kemba Walker
|0
|1
|2
|20
|5
|28
|320
|Mike Miller
|0
|1
|3
|3
|20
|27
|321
|Lionel Hollins
|0
|5
|7
|5
|10
|27
|329
|Jalen Williams
|0
|2
|5
|5
|5
|10
|27
|325
|World B. Free
|0
|14
|1
|5
|7
|27
|326
|Baron Davis
|1
|11
|10
|5
|27
|328
|Mel Hutchins
|2
|2
|3
|20
|27
|322
|Ralph Beard
|0
|5
|17
|5
|27
|323
|Terry Cummings
|2
|3
|10
|12
|27
|324
|Dick Garmaker
|0
|20
|7
|27
|327
|Rudy Tomjanovich
|2
|25
|27
|330
|Vernon Maxwell
|0
|6
|20
|26
|331
|David Lee
|0
|1
|10
|5
|10
|26
|332
|Frankie Brian
|0
|2
|10
|14
|26
|333
|Penny Hardaway
|1
|20
|5
|26
|334
|Jack Coleman
|0
|5
|20
|25
|335
|Dick Barnett
|0
|5
|20
|25
|336
|Mel Counts
|0
|20
|5
|25
|337
|JR Smith
|0
|5
|20
|25
|338
|Kevin Willis
|0
|3
|2
|5
|5
|10
|25
|339
|Red Kerr
|0
|15
|10
|25
|340
|Richard Hamilton
|0
|15
|10
|25
|341
|PJ Brown
|0
|15
|10
|25
|342
|Derrick White
|0
|10
|10
|5
|25
|343
|Stephon Marbury
|0
|3
|2
|10
|10
|25
|344
|Ja Morant
|2
|3
|3
|10
|7
|25
|345
|Don Ohl
|0
|25
|25
|346
|Sidney Wicks
|2
|3
|20
|25
|347
|Paul Millsap
|0
|20
|5
|25
|348
|Eddie Johnson
|0
|5
|10
|10
|25
|349
|Jalen Brunson
|0
|1
|10
|14
|25
|350
|Lamar Odom
|0
|1
|3
|20
|24
|352
|Rashard Lewis
|0
|4
|10
|10
|24
|351
|Glenn Robinson
|3
|1
|10
|10
|24
|354
|Jerry Stackhouse
|1
|10
|1
|2
|10
|24
|353
|Fred Scolari
|0
|10
|14
|24
|355
|Paul Pressey
|0
|5
|19
|24
|356
|Mychal Thompson
|3
|20
|23
|357
|Kenny Smith
|0
|2
|1
|20
|23
|358
|Rodney McCray
|1
|12
|10
|23
|359
|Truck Robinson
|0
|3
|10
|10
|23
|366
|Dick Van Arsdale
|0
|3
|15
|5
|23
|360
|Randy Smith
|0
|1
|10
|5
|7
|23
|361
|Fat Lever
|0
|1
|10
|7
|5
|23
|362
|Larry Johnson
|3
|3
|10
|7
|23
|363
|Elton Brand
|3
|3
|10
|7
|23
|364
|Doug Collins
|3
|20
|23
|365
|Terry Dischinger
|0
|3
|15
|5
|23
|367
|Craig Hodges
|0
|2
|20
|22
|368
|Vinnie Johnson
|0
|2
|20
|22
|369
|Howie Dallmar
|0
|2
|10
|10
|22
|373
|Jason Terry
|0
|2
|10
|10
|22
|370
|Caron Butler
|0
|1
|1
|10
|10
|22
|371
|Luke Jackson
|0
|2
|5
|10
|5
|22
|372
|Jim Brewer
|2
|10
|10
|22
|374
|Avery Bradley
|0
|12
|10
|22
|378
|Charles Oakley
|0
|5
|5
|12
|22
|375
|John Logan
|0
|1
|21
|22
|376
|Joe Caldwell
|2
|10
|5
|5
|22
|377
|Roy Hibbert
|0
|7
|10
|5
|22
|379
|Mike McGee
|0
|1
|20
|21
|380
|Lindsey Hunter
|0
|1
|20
|21
|381
|James Posey
|0
|1
|20
|21
|382
|Adam Morrison
|1
|20
|21
|383
|Sean Elliott
|1
|10
|10
|21
|384
|Andrew Wiggins
|3
|3
|5
|10
|21
|389
|Hassan Whiteside
|0
|11
|5
|5
|21
|387
|Dale Ellis
|0
|7
|3
|1
|5
|5
|21
|386
|Zach Randolph
|0
|3
|3
|10
|5
|21
|388
|Anthony Mason
|0
|1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|21
|385
|Derrick Coleman
|3
|3
|5
|10
|21
|390
|Herman Schaefer
|0
|20
|20
|391
|Anthony Jaros
|0
|20
|20
|392
|Don Carlson
|0
|20
|20
|393
|Arnie Ferrin
|0
|20
|20
|394
|Lew Hitch
|0
|20
|20
|395
|Jim Holstein
|0
|20
|20
|396
|Dick Schnittker
|0
|20
|20
|397
|Whitey Skoog
|0
|20
|20
|398
|Walt Davis
|0
|20
|20
|399
|Lou Tsioropoulos
|0
|20
|20
|400
|John Thompson
|0
|20
|20
|401
|Ron Bonham
|0
|20
|20
|402
|Mal Graham
|0
|20
|20
|403
|Phil Jackson
|0
|20
|20
|404
|Steve Kuberski
|0
|20
|20
|405
|Charles Johnson
|0
|20
|20
|406
|Wally Walker
|0
|20
|20
|407
|Mark Landsberger
|0
|20
|20
|408
|Greg Kite
|0
|20
|20
|409
|Wes Matthews
|0
|20
|20
|410
|Mike Smrek
|0
|20
|20
|411
|Billy Thompson
|0
|20
|20
|412
|Cliff Levingston
|0
|20
|20
|413
|Earl Cureton
|0
|20
|20
|414
|Carl Herrera
|0
|20
|20
|415
|Jason Caffey
|0
|20
|20
|416
|Tyronn Lue
|0
|20
|20
|417
|Mark Madsen
|0
|20
|20
|418
|Slava Medvedenko
|0
|20
|20
|419
|Malik Rose
|0
|20
|20
|420
|Brent Barry
|0
|20
|20
|421
|Beno Udrih
|0
|20
|20
|422
|Shannon Brown
|0
|20
|20
|423
|Jordan Farmar
|0
|20
|20
|424
|DJ Mbenga
|0
|20
|20
|425
|Josh Powell
|0
|20
|20
|426
|Sasha Vujacic
|0
|20
|20
|427
|Luke Walton
|0
|20
|20
|428
|Matt Bonner
|0
|20
|20
|429
|Joel Anthony
|0
|20
|20
|430
|Mario Chalmers
|0
|20
|20
|431
|Norris Cole
|0
|20
|20
|432
|James Michael McAdoo
|0
|20
|20
|433
|Damian Jones
|0
|20
|20
|434
|Zaza Pachulia
|0
|20
|20
|435
|Chris Boucher
|0
|20
|20
|436
|Quinn Cook
|0
|20
|20
|437
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|0
|20
|20
|438
|Red Rocha
|0
|10
|10
|20
|439
|John Johnson
|0
|10
|10
|20
|440
|Andrew Toney
|0
|10
|10
|20
|441
|Michael Finley
|0
|10
|10
|20
|442
|Steve Smith
|0
|5
|10
|5
|20
|443
|Lonnie Shelton
|0
|5
|5
|10
|20
|448
|Manute Bol
|0
|8
|7
|5
|20
|447
|Gerald Wallace
|0
|3
|5
|5
|7
|20
|449
|Dyson Daniels
|3
|3
|7
|7
|20
|444
|Isaiah Thomas
|0
|1
|2
|10
|7
|20
|445
|Johnny Green
|0
|20
|20
|446
|Rolando Blackman
|0
|20
|20
|450
|Fred VanVleet
|0
|3
|1
|5
|10
|19
|451
|Jim Barnes
|3
|1
|10
|5
|19
|452
|Steve Francis
|2
|2
|15
|19
|455
|OG Anunoby
|0
|3
|5
|10
|18
|453
|Woody Sauldsberry
|0
|3
|5
|10
|18
|454
|Cazzie Russell
|3
|5
|10
|18
|456
|Stan Miasek
|0
|1
|17
|18
|458
|Phil Ford
|2
|1
|3
|7
|5
|18
|459
|Michael Redd
|0
|1
|2
|5
|5
|5
|18
|457
|Archie Clark
|0
|1
|10
|7
|18
|460
|Clifford Robinson
|0
|3
|5
|10
|18
|462
|Micheal Williams
|0
|2
|5
|10
|17
|461
|Buddy Jeannette
|0
|7
|10
|17
|463
|Kristaps Porzingis
|0
|2
|5
|10
|17
|471
|Luguentz Dort
|7
|10
|17
|468
|Slick Watts
|0
|9
|1
|7
|17
|469
|Josh Smith
|0
|5
|7
|5
|17
|464
|Bones McKinney
|0
|17
|17
|465
|Jim Paxson (79-90)
|0
|10
|7
|17
|466
|Antonio McDyess
|2
|5
|5
|5
|17
|467
|Carlos Boozer
|0
|2
|5
|5
|5
|17
|470
|Patrick Beverley
|0
|17
|17
|472
|Fred Brown
|0
|1
|5
|10
|16
|473
|Mo Williams
|0
|1
|5
|10
|16
|477
|Michael Adams
|0
|11
|5
|16
|475
|Kiki Vandeweghe
|0
|6
|10
|16
|479
|Raja Bell
|0
|4
|12
|16
|478
|John Starks
|0
|3
|3
|5
|5
|16
|474
|Bob Kauffman
|1
|15
|16
|476
|Danny Manning
|3
|3
|10
|16
|480
|Billy Gabor
|0
|5
|10
|15
|481
|Jon McGlocklin
|0
|5
|10
|15
|482
|Flynn Robinson
|0
|5
|10
|15
|483
|Butch Beard
|0
|5
|10
|15
|484
|Otis Thorpe
|0
|5
|10
|15
|485
|Mehmet Okur
|0
|5
|10
|15
|486
|Jeff Teague
|0
|5
|10
|15
|487
|Bill Hosket Jr.
|0
|10
|5
|15
|488
|Tom LaGarde
|0
|10
|5
|15
|489
|Joe Kleine
|0
|10
|5
|15
|490
|Fabricio Oberto
|0
|10
|5
|15
|491
|Harrison Barnes
|0
|10
|5
|15
|492
|Mike Riordan
|0
|5
|10
|15
|493
|Jim Cleamons
|0
|5
|10
|15
|494
|Bob Gross
|0
|5
|10
|15
|495
|Rick Mahorn
|0
|5
|10
|15
|496
|Corliss Williamson
|0
|2
|3
|10
|15
|497
|Leandro Barbosa
|0
|5
|10
|15
|506
|Shareef Abdur-Rahim
|1
|3
|1
|5
|5
|15
|508
|Dejounte Murray
|0
|3
|2
|5
|5
|15
|511
|Nate McMillan
|0
|3
|2
|10
|15
|503
|Antawn Jamison
|0
|2
|3
|10
|15
|502
|John Drew
|0
|1
|2
|2
|10
|15
|498
|Tom Van Arsdale
|0
|15
|15
|499
|Walter Dukes
|0
|15
|15
|500
|Allan Houston
|0
|10
|5
|15
|501
|Zach Lavine
|0
|10
|5
|15
|504
|Luol Deng
|0
|10
|5
|15
|505
|Adrian Smith
|0
|5
|5
|5
|15
|507
|Kermit Washington
|0
|5
|10
|15
|509
|TR Dunn
|0
|15
|15
|510
|Derek Harper
|0
|5
|10
|15
|512
|Cade Cunningham
|3
|1
|1
|5
|5
|15
|513
|Larry Steele
|0
|4
|10
|14
|514
|Joe Hassett
|0
|4
|10
|14
|515
|Eddie Jordan
|0
|4
|10
|14
|517
|Dorell Wright
|0
|3
|1
|10
|14
|516
|Jason Williams
|0
|2
|2
|10
|14
|523
|Chet Holmgren
|2
|2
|10
|14
|518
|Ed Sadowski
|0
|4
|10
|14
|519
|De’Aaron Fox
|0
|3
|1
|5
|5
|14
|520
|Zion Williamson
|3
|1
|10
|14
|521
|Caldwell Jones
|0
|14
|14
|522
|Mikal Bridges
|0
|7
|7
|14
|524
|Paul Hoffman
|0
|3
|10
|13
|525
|Chuck Share
|3
|10
|13
|526
|Ernie Beck
|3
|10
|13
|527
|Danny Ferry
|2
|1
|10
|13
|528
|Boris Diaw
|0
|3
|10
|13
|544
|Payton Pritchard
|0
|3
|10
|13
|529
|Ernie Calverley
|0
|6
|7
|13
|539
|Mark Jackson
|0
|5
|3
|5
|13
|534
|Nikola Vucevic
|0
|3
|10
|13
|541
|Mike Conley
|0
|3
|5
|5
|13
|535
|Reggie Theus
|0
|1
|2
|10
|13
|537
|Kelly Tripucka
|0
|1
|2
|10
|13
|543
|Eric Bledsoe
|0
|1
|12
|13
|530
|Goran Dragic
|0
|3
|5
|5
|13
|531
|Rod Hundley
|3
|10
|13
|532
|Frank Selvy
|3
|10
|13
|533
|Jimmy Walker
|3
|10
|13
|536
|Geoff Petrie
|0
|3
|10
|13
|538
|Kevin Duckworth
|0
|3
|10
|13
|540
|Ricky Pierce
|0
|8
|5
|13
|542
|Lou Williams
|0
|13
|13
|545
|Jack McMahon
|0
|2
|10
|12
|551
|Chris Andersen
|0
|2
|10
|12
|547
|Chris Ford
|0
|1
|1
|10
|12
|546
|Lloyd Neal
|0
|2
|10
|12
|548
|David Greenwood
|2
|10
|12
|549
|Darko Milicic
|2
|10
|12
|550
|Speedy Claxton
|0
|2
|10
|12
|552
|Richard Jefferson
|0
|2
|10
|12
|553
|James Wiseman
|2
|10
|12
|554
|Bobby Portis
|0
|2
|10
|12
|557
|Kevin Porter
|0
|12
|12
|558
|Shawn Bradley
|2
|10
|12
|559
|Darrell Griffith
|2
|7
|3
|12
|556
|Rod Strickland
|0
|5
|7
|12
|555
|Fred Schaus
|0
|5
|7
|12
|560
|Jamal Crawford
|0
|12
|12
|561
|EC Coleman
|0
|12
|12
|562
|George Senesky
|0
|1
|10
|11
|563
|George King
|0
|1
|10
|11
|568
|Tracy Murray
|0
|1
|10
|11
|570
|Avery Johnson
|0
|1
|10
|11
|573
|Donte DiVincenzo
|0
|1
|10
|11
|585
|Cason Wallace
|1
|10
|11
|564
|Lucius Allen
|1
|10
|11
|565
|Rick Robey
|1
|10
|11
|566
|Tony Campbell
|0
|1
|10
|11
|567
|Dennis Hopson
|1
|10
|11
|569
|Scott Burrell
|0
|1
|10
|11
|571
|Otto Porter Jr
|1
|10
|11
|572
|Michael Porter Jr
|0
|1
|10
|11
|580
|Rickey Green
|0
|6
|5
|11
|577
|Terry Porter
|0
|1
|10
|11
|581
|Ray Felix
|2
|1
|3
|5
|11
|583
|Matisse Thybulle
|0
|1
|10
|11
|574
|Jamal Mashburn
|0
|1
|5
|5
|11
|575
|Zelmo Beaty
|1
|10
|11
|576
|Terrell Brandon
|0
|1
|10
|11
|578
|Darrall Imhoff
|1
|5
|5
|11
|579
|Christian Laettner
|1
|5
|5
|11
|582
|Paolo Banchero
|3
|3
|5
|11
|584
|Darius Garland
|0
|1
|10
|11
|586
|Butch Lee
|0
|10
|10
|587
|Angelo Musi
|0
|10
|10
|588
|Ralph Kaplowitz
|0
|10
|10
|589
|Jerry Fleishman
|0
|10
|10
|590
|Art Hillhouse
|0
|10
|10
|591
|Matt Guokas Sr.
|0
|10
|10
|592
|Petey Rosenberg
|0
|10
|10
|593
|Jerry Rullo
|0
|10
|10
|594
|Connie Simmons
|0
|10
|10
|595
|Kleggie Hermsen
|0
|10
|10
|596
|Chick Reiser
|0
|10
|10
|597
|Dick Schulz
|0
|10
|10
|598
|Grady Lewis
|0
|10
|10
|599
|Carl Meinhold
|0
|10
|10
|600
|Herm Fuetsch
|0
|10
|10
|601
|Herm Klotz
|0
|10
|10
|602
|Earl Gardner
|0
|10
|10
|603
|John Jorgensen
|0
|10
|10
|604
|John Dwan
|0
|10
|10
|605
|Edwin Kachan
|0
|10
|10
|606
|Donald Forman
|0
|10
|10
|607
|Bud Grant
|0
|10
|10
|608
|Billy Hassett
|0
|10
|10
|609
|Bill Calhoun
|0
|10
|10
|610
|Red Holzman
|0
|10
|10
|611
|Arnie Johnson
|0
|10
|10
|612
|Joe McNamee
|0
|10
|10
|613
|Paul Noel
|0
|10
|10
|614
|Howie Schultz
|0
|10
|10
|615
|Joe Hutton
|0
|10
|10
|616
|Wally Osterkorn
|0
|10
|10
|617
|Earl Lloyd
|0
|10
|10
|618
|Dick Farley
|0
|10
|10
|619
|Jim Tucker
|0
|10
|10
|620
|Bill Kenville
|0
|10
|10
|621
|Larry Hennessy
|0
|10
|10
|622
|George Dempsey
|0
|10
|10
|623
|Joe Graboski
|0
|10
|10
|624
|Jackie Moore
|0
|10
|10
|625
|Jack Nichols
|0
|10
|10
|626
|Dickie Hemric
|0
|10
|10
|627
|Win Wilfong
|0
|10
|10
|628
|Med Park
|0
|10
|10
|629
|Bennie Swain
|0
|10
|10
|630
|John Richter
|0
|10
|10
|631
|Gary Phillips
|0
|10
|10
|632
|Dan Swartz
|0
|10
|10
|633
|Johnny McCarthy
|0
|10
|10
|634
|Ron Watts
|0
|10
|10
|635
|Bob Weiss
|0
|10
|10
|636
|Matt Guokas Jr.
|0
|10
|10
|637
|Dave Gambee
|0
|10
|10
|638
|Wali Jones
|0
|10
|10
|639
|Bill Melchionni
|0
|10
|10
|640
|Johnny Jones
|0
|10
|10
|641
|Tom Thacker
|0
|10
|10
|642
|Rick Weitzman
|0
|10
|10
|643
|Em Bryant
|0
|10
|10
|644
|Rich Johnson
|0
|10
|10
|645
|Nate Bowman
|0
|10
|10
|646
|Don May
|0
|10
|10
|647
|Dave Stallworth
|0
|10
|10
|648
|John Warren
|0
|10
|10
|649
|Dick Cunningham
|0
|10
|10
|650
|Bob Greacen
|0
|10
|10
|651
|McCoy McLemore
|0
|10
|10
|652
|Greg Smith
|0
|10
|10
|653
|Jeff Webb
|0
|10
|10
|654
|Marv Winkler
|0
|10
|10
|655
|Bill Zopf
|0
|10
|10
|656
|Leroy Ellis
|0
|10
|10
|657
|Keith Erickson
|0
|10
|10
|658
|Happy Hairston
|0
|10
|10
|659
|Jim McMillian
|0
|10
|10
|660
|Pat Riley
|0
|10
|10
|661
|John Trapp
|0
|10
|10
|662
|Henry Bibby
|0
|10
|10
|663
|John Gianelli
|0
|10
|10
|664
|Dean Meminger
|0
|10
|10
|665
|Harthorne Wingo
|0
|10
|10
|666
|Steve Downing
|0
|10
|10
|667
|Hank Finkel
|0
|10
|10
|668
|Phil Hankinson
|0
|10
|10
|669
|Art Williams
|0
|10
|10
|670
|Steve Bracey
|0
|10
|10
|671
|Derrek Dickey
|0
|10
|10
|672
|Charles Dudley
|0
|10
|10
|673
|Clifford Ray
|0
|10
|10
|674
|Jim Ard
|0
|10
|10
|675
|Glenn McDonald
|0
|10
|10
|676
|Kevin Stacom
|0
|10
|10
|677
|Jerome Anderson
|0
|10
|10
|678
|Tom Boswell
|0
|10
|10
|679
|Corky Calhoun
|0
|10
|10
|680
|Johnny Davis
|0
|10
|10
|681
|Gilliam Herm
|0
|10
|10
|682
|Robin Jones
|0
|10
|10
|683
|Dave Twardzik
|0
|10
|10
|684
|Greg Ballard
|0
|10
|10
|685
|Kevin Grevey
|0
|10
|10
|686
|Tom Henderson
|0
|10
|10
|687
|Joe Pace
|0
|10
|10
|688
|Larry Wright
|0
|10
|10
|689
|Phil Walker
|0
|10
|10
|690
|Dennis Awtrey
|0
|10
|10
|691
|Jackie Robinson
|0
|10
|10
|692
|Dick Snyder
|0
|10
|10
|693
|Marty Byrnes
|0
|10
|10
|694
|Jim Chones
|0
|10
|10
|695
|Brad Holland
|0
|10
|10
|696
|Terry Duerod
|0
|10
|10
|697
|Eric Fernsten
|0
|10
|10
|698
|Clay Johnson
|0
|10
|10
|699
|Kevin McKenna
|0
|10
|10
|700
|Franklin Edwards
|0
|10
|10
|701
|Marc Lavaroni
|0
|10
|10
|702
|Clemon Johnson
|0
|10
|10
|703
|Reggie Johnson
|0
|10
|10
|704
|Mark McNamara
|0
|10
|10
|705
|Clint Richardson
|0
|10
|10
|706
|Carlos Clark
|0
|10
|10
|707
|Earl Jones
|0
|10
|10
|708
|Ronnie Lester
|0
|10
|10
|709
|Chuck Nevitt
|0
|10
|10
|710
|Larry Spriggs
|0
|10
|10
|711
|Rick Carlisle
|0
|10
|10
|712
|Jerry Sichting
|0
|10
|10
|713
|David Thirdkill
|0
|10
|10
|714
|Sam Vincent
|0
|10
|10
|715
|Adrian Branch
|0
|10
|10
|716
|Jeff Lamp
|0
|10
|10
|717
|Milt Wagner
|0
|10
|10
|718
|Fennis Dembo
|0
|10
|10
|719
|John Long
|0
|10
|10
|720
|William Bedford
|0
|10
|10
|721
|Scott Hastings
|0
|10
|10
|722
|Bob Hansen
|0
|10
|10
|723
|Ed Nealy
|0
|10
|10
|724
|Trent Tucker
|0
|10
|10
|725
|Darrell Walker
|0
|10
|10
|726
|Corey Williams
|0
|10
|10
|727
|Scott Brooks
|0
|10
|10
|728
|Richard Petruska
|0
|10
|10
|729
|Eric Riley
|0
|10
|10
|730
|Larry Robinson
|0
|10
|10
|731
|Matt Bullard
|0
|10
|10
|732
|Chris Jent
|0
|10
|10
|733
|Tim Breaux
|0
|10
|10
|734
|Chucky Brown
|0
|10
|10
|735
|Pete Chilcutt
|0
|10
|10
|736
|Charles Jones
|0
|10
|10
|737
|Zan Tabak
|0
|10
|10
|738
|Jack Haley
|0
|10
|10
|739
|Dickey Simpkins
|0
|10
|10
|740
|Bison Dele
|0
|10
|10
|741
|Keith Booth
|0
|10
|10
|742
|Rusty LaRue
|0
|10
|10
|743
|Antonio Daniels
|0
|10
|10
|744
|Andrew Gaze
|0
|10
|10
|745
|Jaren Jackson Sr
|0
|10
|10
|746
|Jerome Kersey
|0
|10
|10
|747
|Gerard King
|0
|10
|10
|748
|Brandon Williams
|0
|10
|10
|749
|John Celestand
|0
|10
|10
|750
|Travis Knight
|0
|10
|10
|751
|Greg Foster
|0
|10
|10
|752
|Mike Penberthy
|0
|10
|10
|753
|Isaiah Rider
|0
|10
|10
|754
|Jelani McCoy
|0
|10
|10
|755
|Samaki Walker
|0
|10
|10
|756
|Mengke Bateer
|0
|10
|10
|757
|Stephen Jackson
|0
|10
|10
|758
|Elden Campbell
|0
|10
|10
|759
|Tremaine Fowlkes
|0
|10
|10
|760
|Darvin Ham
|0
|10
|10
|761
|Mike James
|0
|10
|10
|762
|Devin Brown
|0
|10
|10
|763
|Linton Johnson
|0
|10
|10
|764
|Sean Marks
|0
|10
|10
|765
|Tony Massenburg
|0
|10
|10
|766
|Nazr Mohammed
|0
|10
|10
|767
|Radoslav Nesterovic
|0
|10
|10
|768
|Mike Wilks
|0
|10
|10
|769
|Derek Anderson
|0
|10
|10
|770
|Shandon Anderson
|0
|10
|10
|771
|Earl Barron
|0
|10
|10
|772
|Michael Doleac
|0
|10
|10
|773
|Jason Kapono
|0
|10
|10
|774
|Wayne Simien
|0
|10
|10
|775
|Jackie Butler
|0
|10
|10
|776
|Francisco Elson
|0
|10
|10
|777
|Melvin Ely
|0
|10
|10
|778
|Jacque Vaughn
|0
|10
|10
|779
|James White
|0
|10
|10
|780
|Glen Davis
|0
|10
|10
|781
|Eddie House
|0
|10
|10
|782
|Kendrick Perkins
|0
|10
|10
|783
|Scot Pollard
|0
|10
|10
|784
|Leon Powe
|0
|10
|10
|785
|Gabe Pruitt
|0
|10
|10
|786
|Brian Scalabrine
|0
|10
|10
|787
|Trevor Ariza
|0
|10
|10
|788
|Sun Yue
|0
|10
|10
|789
|JJ Barea
|0
|10
|10
|790
|Rodrigue Beaubois
|0
|10
|10
|791
|Corey Brewer
|0
|10
|10
|792
|Brian Cardinal
|0
|10
|10
|793
|Brendan Haywood
|0
|10
|10
|794
|Dominique Jones
|0
|10
|10
|795
|Ian Mahinmi
|0
|10
|10
|796
|DeShawn Stevenson
|0
|10
|10
|797
|Eddy Curry
|0
|10
|10
|798
|Terrel Harris
|0
|10
|10
|799
|Dexter Pittman
|0
|10
|10
|800
|Ronny Turiaf
|0
|10
|10
|801
|Jarvis Varnado
|0
|10
|10
|802
|Jeff Ayres
|0
|10
|10
|803
|Aron Baynes
|0
|10
|10
|804
|Marco Belinelli
|0
|10
|10
|805
|Austin Daye
|0
|10
|10
|806
|Damion James
|0
|10
|10
|807
|Cory Joseph
|0
|10
|10
|808
|Patty Mills
|0
|10
|10
|809
|Tiago Splitter
|0
|10
|10
|810
|Festus Ezeli
|0
|10
|10
|811
|Justin Holiday
|0
|10
|10
|812
|Ognjen Kuzmic
|0
|10
|10
|813
|Brandon Rush
|0
|10
|10
|814
|Marreese Speights
|0
|10
|10
|815
|Matthew Dellavedova
|0
|10
|10
|816
|Channing Frye
|0
|10
|10
|817
|Dahntay Jones
|0
|10
|10
|818
|Sasha Kaun
|0
|10
|10
|819
|Jordan McRae
|0
|10
|10
|820
|Jordan Mozgov
|0
|10
|10
|821
|Iman Shumpert
|0
|10
|10
|822
|Tristan Thompson
|0
|10
|10
|823
|Matt Barnes
|0
|10
|10
|824
|Ian Clark
|0
|10
|10
|825
|Jordan Bell
|0
|10
|10
|826
|Nick Young
|0
|10
|10
|827
|Jeremy Lin
|0
|10
|10
|828
|Jordan Loyd
|0
|10
|10
|829
|Jodie Meeks
|0
|10
|10
|830
|Malcolm Miller
|0
|10
|10
|831
|Eric Moreland
|0
|10
|10
|832
|Kostas Antetokounmpo
|0
|10
|10
|833
|Devontae Cacok
|0
|10
|10
|834
|Jared Dudley
|0
|10
|10
|835
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|0
|10
|10
|836
|Kyle Kuzma
|0
|10
|10
|837
|Markieff Morris
|0
|10
|10
|838
|Dion Waiters
|0
|10
|10
|839
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo
|0
|10
|10
|840
|Elijah Bryant
|0
|10
|10
|841
|Pat Connaughton
|0
|10
|10
|842
|Mamadi Diakite
|0
|10
|10
|843
|Bryn Forbes
|0
|10
|10
|844
|Justin Jackson
|0
|10
|10
|845
|Sam Merrill
|0
|10
|10
|846
|Jordan Nwora
|0
|10
|10
|847
|Axel Toupane
|0
|10
|10
|848
|PJ Tucker
|0
|10
|10
|849
|Nemanja Bjelica
|0
|10
|10
|850
|Chris Chiozza
|0
|10
|10
|851
|Jonathan Kuminga
|0
|10
|10
|852
|Damion Lee
|0
|10
|10
|853
|Moses Moody
|0
|10
|10
|854
|Gary Payton II
|0
|10
|10
|855
|Jordan Poole
|0
|10
|10
|856
|Juan Toscano-Anderson
|0
|10
|10
|857
|Quinndary Weatherspoon
|0
|10
|10
|858
|Christian Braun
|0
|10
|10
|859
|Bruce Brown
|0
|10
|10
|860
|Thomas Bryant
|0
|10
|10
|861
|Vlatko Cancar
|0
|10
|10
|862
|Collin Gillespie
|0
|10
|10
|863
|Aaron Gordon
|0
|10
|10
|864
|Jeff Green
|0
|10
|10
|865
|Reggie Jackson
|0
|10
|10
|866
|Jamal Murray
|0
|10
|10
|867
|Zeke Nnaji
|0
|10
|10
|868
|Ish Smith
|0
|10
|10
|869
|Peyton Watson
|0
|10
|10
|870
|Jack White
|0
|10
|10
|871
|Oshae Brissett
|0
|10
|10
|872
|JD Davison
|0
|10
|10
|873
|Sam Hauser
|0
|10
|10
|874
|Luke Kornet
|0
|10
|10
|875
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
|0
|10
|10
|876
|Drew Peterson
|0
|10
|10
|877
|Neemias Queta
|0
|10
|10
|878
|Jaden Springer
|0
|10
|10
|879
|Xavier Tillman
|0
|10
|10
|880
|Jordan Walsh
|0
|10
|10
|903
|Branden Carlson
|10
|10
|904
|Ousmane Dieng
|10
|10
|905
|Alex Ducas
|10
|10
|906
|Adam Flagler
|10
|10
|907
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|10
|10
|908
|Isaiah Joe
|10
|10
|909
|Dillon Jones
|10
|10
|910
|Ajay Mitchell
|10
|10
|911
|Nikola Topic
|10
|10
|912
|Jaylin Williams
|10
|10
|913
|Aaron Wiggins
|10
|10
|914
|Kenrich Williams
|10
|10
|899
|Elmore Smith
|1
|7
|2
|10
|894
|Calvin Murphy
|0
|5
|5
|10
|900
|Brian Taylor
|0
|5
|5
|10
|901
|Larry Hughes
|0
|3
|7
|10
|896
|Kenny Anderson
|2
|2
|1
|5
|10
|881
|Dwight Eddleman
|0
|10
|10
|882
|Leo Barnhorst
|0
|10
|10
|883
|Kenny Sears
|0
|10
|10
|884
|Don Kojis
|0
|10
|10
|885
|Jack Marin
|0
|10
|10
|886
|Brian Winters
|0
|10
|10
|887
|Larry Kenon
|0
|10
|10
|888
|Jeff Malone
|0
|10
|10
|889
|Zydrunas Ilgauskas
|0
|10
|10
|890
|Brad Miller
|0
|10
|10
|891
|Vince Boryla
|0
|5
|5
|10
|892
|Don Barksdale
|0
|5
|5
|10
|893
|Walt Hazzard
|0
|5
|5
|10
|895
|Kenyon Martin
|3
|2
|5
|10
|897
|Brandon Ingram
|2
|3
|5
|10
|898
|Jim Price
|0
|5
|5
|10
|902
|Derrick McKey
|0
|10
|10
|922
|Johnny Moore
|0
|9
|9
|924
|Myles Turner
|0
|9
|9
|920
|Kyle Korver
|0
|4
|5
|9
|923
|John Lucas
|3
|4
|2
|9
|915
|Kenny Sailors
|0
|2
|7
|9
|916
|Joe Barry Carroll
|3
|1
|5
|9
|917
|Austin Carr
|3
|1
|5
|9
|918
|LaMelo Ball
|1
|3
|5
|9
|919
|D’Angelo Russell
|2
|2
|5
|9
|921
|Arvydas Sabonis
|0
|2
|2
|5
|9
|935
|Brevin Knight
|0
|8
|8
|939
|Buddy Hield
|0
|8
|8
|936
|Rick Rubio
|0
|6
|2
|8
|937
|Dennis Scott
|0
|5
|3
|8
|938
|Ryan Anderson
|0
|5
|3
|8
|926
|Nick Van Exel
|0
|3
|5
|8
|931
|Jayson Williams
|0
|2
|1
|5
|8
|925
|Al Cervi
|0
|1
|7
|8
|930
|Dan Issel
|0
|1
|2
|5
|8
|927
|Alvan Adams
|0
|3
|5
|8
|928
|Dana Barros
|0
|3
|5
|8
|929
|Danny Granger
|0
|3
|5
|8
|932
|Lauri Markkanen
|0
|3
|5
|8
|933
|Scottie Barnes
|0
|3
|5
|8
|934
|Tyrese Maxey
|0
|3
|5
|8
|940
|Tyler Herro
|0
|3
|5
|8
|957
|Clint Capela
|0
|5
|2
|7
|956
|Ernie DiGregorio
|1
|3
|3
|7
|944
|Steve Mix
|0
|2
|5
|7
|945
|Billy Knight
|0
|2
|5
|7
|946
|Mike Mitchell
|0
|2
|5
|7
|947
|Sleepy Floyd
|0
|2
|5
|7
|960
|Robert Williams
|0
|2
|5
|7
|958
|Darrell Armstrong
|0
|1
|3
|3
|7
|941
|Frankie Baumholtz
|0
|7
|7
|942
|Chick Halbert
|0
|7
|7
|943
|Drazen Petrovic
|0
|2
|5
|7
|948
|Rik Smits
|2
|5
|7
|949
|Xavier McDaniel
|0
|2
|5
|7
|950
|Reggie Lewis
|0
|2
|5
|7
|951
|Devin Harris
|0
|2
|5
|7
|952
|Scott May
|2
|5
|7
|953
|Wayman Tisdale
|2
|5
|7
|954
|Saruna Marciulionis
|0
|2
|5
|7
|955
|Jerami Grant
|0
|2
|5
|7
|959
|Eric Snow
|0
|2
|5
|7
|961
|Robert Covington
|0
|7
|7
|962
|Herbert Jones
|0
|7
|7
|963
|Ivica Zubac
|2
|5
|7
|964
|Amen Thompson
|7
|7
|980
|Kevin Martin
|0
|4
|2
|6
|979
|Monta Ellis
|0
|3
|3
|6
|981
|Aaron Brooks
|0
|3
|3
|6
|966
|Bob Rule
|0
|1
|5
|6
|967
|Sam Lacey
|0
|1
|5
|6
|968
|Jeff Ruland
|0
|1
|5
|6
|969
|Chris Kaman
|0
|1
|5
|6
|982
|Dell Curry
|0
|1
|5
|6
|984
|Dudley Bradley
|0
|1
|5
|6
|965
|Clyde Lee
|1
|5
|6
|970
|Chris Gatling
|0
|1
|5
|6
|971
|Cedric Ceballos
|0
|1
|5
|6
|972
|Antonio Davis
|0
|1
|5
|6
|973
|Marc Freiberger
|1
|5
|6
|974
|Kenny Carr
|0
|1
|5
|6
|975
|Phil Hubbard
|0
|1
|5
|6
|976
|Luis Scola
|0
|1
|5
|6
|977
|Howie Shannon
|3
|3
|6
|978
|Pervis Ellison
|3
|3
|6
|983
|Ben Gordon
|1
|2
|3
|6
|985
|Anderson Varejão
|0
|1
|5
|6
|986
|Malcolm Brogdon
|0
|3
|3
|6
|987
|Alperen Sengun
|0
|1
|5
|6
|1043
|Swen Nater
|0
|5
|5
|1046
|Jason Richardson
|0
|5
|5
|1058
|Walker Kessler
|0
|4
|1
|5
|988
|Al Jefferson
|0
|5
|5
|989
|Paul Walther
|0
|5
|5
|990
|Jack Molinas
|0
|5
|5
|991
|Don Sunderlage
|0
|5
|5
|992
|Nathaniel Clifton
|0
|5
|5
|993
|Richie Regan
|0
|5
|5
|994
|Chuck Noble
|0
|5
|5
|995
|Lee Shaffer
|0
|5
|5
|996
|Tom Meschery
|0
|5
|5
|997
|Len Chappell
|0
|5
|5
|998
|Eddie Miles
|0
|5
|5
|999
|Jim King
|0
|5
|5
|1000
|Curtis Rowe
|0
|5
|5
|1001
|John Block
|0
|5
|5
|1002
|Campy Russell
|0
|5
|5
|1003
|Calvin Natt
|0
|5
|5
|1004
|Doc Rivers
|0
|5
|5
|1005
|James Donaldson
|0
|5
|5
|1006
|Steve Johnson
|0
|5
|5
|1007
|Hersey Hawkins
|0
|5
|5
|1008
|Jeff Hornaeck
|0
|5
|5
|1009
|Tyrone Hill
|0
|5
|5
|1010
|Tom Gugliotta
|0
|5
|5
|1011
|Dale Davis
|0
|5
|5
|1012
|Vlade Divac
|0
|5
|5
|1013
|Wally Szczerbiak
|0
|5
|5
|1014
|Jamaal Magloire
|0
|5
|5
|1015
|Josh Howard
|0
|5
|5
|1016
|Jameer Nelson
|0
|5
|5
|1017
|Gordon Hayward
|0
|5
|5
|1018
|Jarrett Allen
|0
|5
|5
|1019
|Cliff Baker
|0
|5
|5
|1020
|Wah Wah Jones
|0
|5
|5
|1021
|Ray Lumpp
|0
|5
|5
|1022
|Kenny Rollins
|0
|5
|5
|1023
|Jim Walsh
|0
|5
|5
|1024
|Jay Arnette
|0
|5
|5
|1025
|Goerge Wilson
|0
|5
|5
|1026
|Mike Silliman
|0
|5
|5
|1027
|Steve Sheppard
|0
|5
|5
|1028
|Ernie Grunfeld
|0
|5
|5
|1029
|Tate Armstrong
|0
|5
|5
|1030
|Steve Alford
|0
|5
|5
|1031
|Leon Wood
|0
|5
|5
|1032
|Vern Fleming
|0
|5
|5
|1033
|Jon Koncak
|0
|5
|5
|1034
|Sam Perkins
|0
|5
|5
|1035
|Jeff Turner
|0
|5
|5
|1036
|Aleksandr Volkov
|0
|5
|5
|1037
|Carlos Delfino
|0
|5
|5
|1038
|Walter Herrmann
|0
|5
|5
|1039
|Andrés Nocioni
|0
|5
|5
|1040
|Pepe Sanchez
|0
|5
|5
|1041
|Rubén Wolkowyski
|0
|5
|5
|1042
|Keldon Johnson
|0
|5
|5
|1044
|Andrea Bargnani
|3
|2
|5
|1045
|Emeka Okafor
|2
|3
|5
|1047
|Bobby Jackson
|0
|5
|5
|1048
|Eric Gordon
|0
|5
|5
|1049
|Danny Vranes
|0
|5
|5
|1050
|Bill Hanzlik
|0
|5
|5
|1051
|Bobby Phills
|0
|5
|5
|1052
|Kirk Hinrich
|0
|5
|5
|1053
|Tabo Sefolosha
|0
|5
|5
|1054
|Andre Roberson
|0
|5
|5
|1055
|Dillon Brooks
|0
|5
|5
|1056
|Jalen Suggs
|0
|5
|5
|1057
|Jaden McDaniels
|0
|5
|5
|1059
|Zaccharie Risacher
|3
|2
|5
|1060
|Toumani Camara
|5
|5
|1061
|Corey Maggette
|0
|4
|4
|1068
|Mike Bratz
|0
|4
|4
|1073
|Quentin Richardson
|0
|3
|1
|4
|1069
|George McCloud
|0
|2
|2
|4
|1075
|Malik Beasley
|2
|2
|4
|1066
|Scott Skiles
|0
|1
|3
|4
|1062
|Joe Smith
|3
|1
|4
|1063
|Deandre Ayton
|3
|1
|4
|1064
|Keith Van Horn
|2
|2
|4
|1065
|Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
|1
|3
|4
|1067
|Gheorghe Muresan
|0
|4
|4
|1070
|Thurl Bailey
|0
|4
|4
|1071
|Chuck Person
|0
|3
|1
|4
|1072
|Jalen Rose
|0
|3
|1
|4
|1074
|Montrezl Harrell
|0
|4
|4
|1092
|Michael Cage
|0
|3
|3
|1093
|Andre Miller
|0
|3
|3
|1094
|Ron Lee
|0
|3
|3
|1095
|Kendall Gill
|0
|3
|3
|1116
|Mike Dunleavy Sr.
|0
|3
|3
|1117
|Wesley Person
|0
|3
|3
|1118
|Dee Brown
|0
|3
|3
|1097
|Benoit Benjamin
|1
|2
|3
|1098
|Raef LaFrentz
|1
|2
|3
|1105
|Troy Murphy
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1110
|Larry Sanders
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1096
|Sam Bowie
|2
|1
|3
|1111
|Greivis Vasquez
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1076
|Clifton McNeely
|3
|3
|1077
|Andy Tonkovich
|3
|3
|1078
|Gene Melchiorre
|3
|3
|1079
|Mark Workman
|3
|3
|1080
|Dick Ricketts
|3
|3
|1081
|Si Green
|3
|3
|1082
|Bill McGill
|3
|3
|1083
|Art Heyman
|3
|3
|1084
|Fred Hetzel
|3
|3
|1085
|LaRue Martin
|3
|3
|1086
|Kent Benson
|3
|3
|1087
|Michael Olowokandi
|3
|3
|1088
|Kwane Brown
|3
|3
|1089
|Greg Oden
|3
|3
|1090
|Anthony Bennett
|3
|3
|1091
|Markelle Fultz
|3
|3
|1099
|Bill Tosheff
|0
|3
|3
|1100
|Monk Meineke
|0
|3
|3
|1101
|OJ Mayo
|1
|2
|3
|1102
|Damon Stoudamire
|0
|3
|3
|1103
|Tyreke Evans
|0
|3
|3
|1104
|Michael Carter-Williams
|0
|3
|3
|1106
|Rony Seikaly
|0
|3
|3
|1107
|Don MacLean
|0
|3
|3
|1108
|Isaac Austin
|0
|3
|3
|1109
|Alan Henderson
|0
|3
|3
|1112
|Rudy Gay
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1113
|Bobby Simmons
|0
|3
|3
|1114
|Hedo Turkoglu
|0
|3
|3
|1115
|CJ McCollum
|0
|3
|3
|1119
|Roy Tarpley
|0
|3
|3
|1120
|Rodney Rogers
|0
|3
|3
|1121
|Aaron McKie
|0
|3
|3
|1122
|Jordan Clarkson
|0
|3
|3
|1123
|Brandon Miller
|2
|1
|3
|1124
|Naz Reid
|0
|3
|3
|1125
|Stephon Castle
|3
|3
|1126
|Cooper Flag
|3
|3
|1155
|Rich Kelley
|0
|2
|2
|1157
|Muggsy Bogues
|0
|2
|2
|1158
|Ty Lawson
|0
|2
|2
|1159
|Kris Dunn
|0
|2
|2
|1160
|TJ McConnell
|0
|2
|2
|1161
|Mitchell Robinson
|0
|2
|2
|1162
|Leo Mogus
|0
|2
|2
|1184
|Allen Leavell
|0
|2
|2
|1185
|Mike Evans
|0
|2
|2
|1186
|Danilo Gallinari
|0
|2
|2
|1196
|Nic Claxton
|0
|2
|2
|1156
|Clem Haskins
|1
|1
|2
|1163
|Larry Smith
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1171
|Nerlens Noel
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1188
|Thaddeus Young
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1127
|Glen Selbo
|2
|2
|1128
|George Kok
|2
|2
|1129
|Don Rehfeldt
|2
|2
|1130
|Jim Baechtold
|2
|2
|1131
|Charlie Tyra
|2
|2
|1132
|Archie Dees
|2
|2
|1133
|Tom Stith
|2
|2
|1134
|Paul Hogue
|2
|2
|1135
|Rod Thorn
|2
|2
|1136
|Neal Walk
|2
|2
|1137
|Marvin Barnes
|2
|2
|1138
|David Meyers
|2
|2
|1139
|Steve Stipanovich
|2
|2
|1140
|Len Bias
|2
|2
|1141
|Armen Gilliam
|2
|2
|1142
|Mike Bibby
|2
|2
|1143
|Stromile Swift
|2
|2
|1144
|Jay Williams
|2
|2
|1145
|Marvin Williams
|2
|2
|1146
|Michael Beasley
|2
|2
|1147
|Hasheem Thabeet
|2
|2
|1148
|Evan Turner
|2
|2
|1149
|Derrick Williams
|2
|2
|1150
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|2
|2
|1151
|Jabari Parker
|2
|2
|1152
|Lonzo Ball
|2
|2
|1153
|Marvin Bagley III
|2
|2
|1154
|Jalen Green
|2
|2
|1164
|Ron Behagen
|0
|2
|2
|1165
|Kelvin Ransey
|0
|2
|2
|1166
|Clark Kellogg
|0
|2
|2
|1167
|Greg Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|1168
|Winston Garland
|0
|2
|2
|1169
|Willie Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|1170
|Billy Owens
|1
|1
|2
|1172
|Lionel Simmons
|0
|2
|2
|1173
|Charlie Villanueva
|0
|2
|2
|1174
|Nikola Mirotic
|0
|2
|2
|1175
|Dario Saric
|0
|2
|2
|1176
|Kendrick Nunn
|0
|2
|2
|1177
|Kevin Gamble
|0
|2
|2
|1178
|Eric Murdock
|0
|2
|2
|1179
|Elliot Perry
|0
|2
|2
|1180
|Matt Harpring
|0
|2
|2
|1181
|George Hill
|0
|2
|2
|1182
|Ersan Ilyasova
|0
|2
|2
|1183
|Lance Stephenson
|0
|2
|2
|1187
|Enes Kanter
|1
|1
|2
|1189
|Cuttino Mobley
|0
|2
|2
|1190
|Tim Thomas
|0
|2
|2
|1191
|Al Harrington
|0
|2
|2
|1192
|Ricky Davis
|0
|2
|2
|1193
|Taj Gibson
|0
|2
|2
|1194
|Dennis Schröder
|0
|2
|2
|1195
|Joe Ingles
|0
|2
|2
|1197
|Emmanuel Quickley
|0
|2
|2
|1198
|Malik Monk
|0
|2
|2
|1199
|Coby White
|0
|2
|2
|1200
|Alex Sarr
|2
|2
|1201
|Dylan Harper
|2
|2
|1224
|Omer Asik
|0
|1
|1
|1225
|Jonas Valanciunas
|0
|1
|1
|1226
|Ossie Schectman
|0
|1
|1
|1227
|Ricky Sobers
|0
|1
|1
|1228
|Foots Walker
|0
|1
|1
|1229
|Gary Trent Jr.
|0
|1
|1
|1230
|Purvis Short
|0
|1
|1
|1242
|Freeman Williams
|0
|1
|1
|1243
|Harold Pressley
|0
|1
|1
|1244
|Damon Jones
|0
|1
|1
|1245
|Steve Novak
|0
|1
|1
|1246
|Duncan Robinson
|0
|1
|1
|1202
|Bulbs Ehlers
|1
|1
|1203
|George Hauptfuhrer
|1
|1
|1204
|Bob Harris
|1
|1
|1205
|Dick Groat
|1
|1
|1206
|Bob Houbregs
|1
|1
|1207
|Jim Paxson (57-58)
|1
|1
|1208
|Jim Krebs
|1
|1
|1209
|Mike Farmer
|1
|1
|1210
|Gary Bradds
|1
|1
|1211
|Bill Buntin
|1
|1
|1212
|Dwight Davis
|1
|1
|1213
|Tommy Burleson
|1
|1
|1214
|Marvin Webster
|1
|1
|1215
|Richard Washington
|1
|1
|1216
|Chris Washburn
|1
|1
|1217
|Charles Smith
|1
|1
|1218
|Darius Miles
|1
|1
|1219
|Mike Dunleavy Jr.
|1
|1
|1220
|Derrick Favors
|1
|1
|1221
|Jahlil Okafor
|1
|1
|1222
|RJ Barrett
|1
|1
|1223
|Jabari Smith Jr
|1
|1
|1231
|Jay Vincent
|0
|1
|1
|1232
|Chris Morris
|0
|1
|1
|1233
|Marc Jackson
|0
|1
|1
|1234
|Brandon Jennings
|0
|1
|1
|1235
|Kenneth Faried
|0
|1
|1
|1236
|Trey Burke
|0
|1
|1
|1237
|Donyell Marshall
|0
|1
|1
|1238
|Gary Trent Sr.
|0
|1
|1
|1239
|Nenad Krstic
|0
|1
|1
|1240
|Nikola Pekovic
|0
|1
|1
|1241
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|0
|1
|1
|1247
|John Williams
|0
|1
|1
|1248
|Orlando Woolridge
|0
|1
|1
|1249
|Craig Ehlo
|0
|1
|1
|1250
|LaPhonso Ellis
|0
|1
|1
|1251
|Earl Boykins
|0
|1
|1
|1252
|Nate Robinson
|0
|1
|1
|1253
|Jarrett Jack
|0
|1
|1
|1254
|Cameron Johnson
|0
|1
|1
|1255
|Scoot Henderson
|1
|1
|1256
|Reed Sheppard
|1
|1
|1257
|Jaylen Wells
|1
|1
|1258
|Ty Jerome
|1
|1
|1259
|VJ Edgecombe
|1
|1
