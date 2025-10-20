Confira abaixo o ranking completo dos jogadores da NBA. Aqui, nós listamos todos aqueles que pontuaram para a lista final. São nada menos que 1259 atletas.

A matéria é complemento da original “NBA: Antes de 2025/26, veja ranking histórico de jogadores“.

Em azul, jogadores em atividade e sob contrato para 2025/26 na NBA.

N P Jogadores Draft Líder em PPG, RPG, APG, SPG, BPG, FTM, FGM e 3PM (Temporada) Líder em Pts, Reb, Ass, Rou, Blk, LL, FG, 3P e G (Carreira) Rookie of The Year Most Improved Player 6th Man of The Year Defensive Player of the Year All Star All Star MVP All-NBA Team All-NBA Defensive Team Campeão 75th Anniversary Team MVP Finals MVP Gold Medal TOTAL Principal Posição 1 1 LeBron James 3 58 31 3 14 105 15 178 42 40 30 135 80 15 749 SF 2 1 Michael Jordan 1 93 3 22 70 15 107 63 60 30 140 120 10 734 SG 3 1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 3 64 32 3 95 135 65 60 30 140 40 667 C 4 2 Kobe Bryant 0 47 2 5 90 20 134 78 50 30 45 40 10 551 SG 5 1 Tim Duncan 3 17 3 10 75 5 131 91 50 30 65 60 540 PF 6 2 Bill Russell 2 28 7 60 5 86 7 110 30 130 5 470 C 7 3 Shaquille O’Neal 3 42 3 7 75 15 114 15 40 30 50 60 5 459 C 8 4 Wilt Chamberlain 1 91 10 3 65 5 91 14 20 30 105 20 455 C 9 1 Magic Johnson 3 30 2 60 10 97 50 30 100 60 5 447 PG 10 5 Hakeem Olajuwon 3 38 10 2 44 60 96 55 20 30 30 40 5 433 C 11 2 Karl Malone 0 57 20 1 70 10 129 26 30 60 10 413 PF 12 2 Larry Bird 0 12 3 5 60 5 97 15 30 30 105 40 5 407 SF 13 3 Kevin Durant 2 41 3 3 75 10 95 20 30 50 40 20 389 SF 14 3 Kevin Garnett 0 20 36 75 5 71 78 10 30 45 5 375 PF 15 2 Jerry West 2 31 70 5 114 33 10 30 45 20 5 365 PG 16 6 David Robinson 3 35 3 36 50 77 48 20 30 50 10 362 C 17 3 Bob Cousy 0 41 65 10 114 60 30 25 345 PG 18 4 John Havlicek 0 8 65 89 50 80 30 20 342 SF 19 5 Stephen Curry 0 43 10 2 55 10 75 40 30 45 20 5 335 PG 20 4 Oscar Robertson 3 60 3 60 15 104 10 30 45 5 335 PG 21 4 Bob Pettit 2 43 3 55 20 107 10 30 65 335 PF 22 6 Chris Paul 0 46 14 3 60 5 85 59 30 15 10 327 PG 23 5 Giannis Antetokounmpo 0 22 4 17 45 5 84 33 10 30 55 20 325 PF 24 7 Moses Malone 0 48 5 60 68 12 10 30 65 20 318 C 25 3 James Harden 1 68 7 3 55 70 30 55 5 294 SG 26 5 Scottie Pippen 0 6 19 35 5 54 66 60 30 5 10 290 SF 27 7 Gary Payton 2 11 1 27 45 72 63 10 30 5 10 276 PG 28 8 John Stockton 0 43 20 2 50 5 77 25 30 10 262 PG 29 9 Jason Kidd 2 26 10 3 50 57 53 10 30 10 10 261 PG 30 6 Kawhi Leonard 0 3 25 30 5 51 41 20 30 15 40 260 SF 31 6 Dirk Nowitzki 0 4 2 70 90 10 30 30 20 256 PF 32 4 Dwyane Wade 0 10 1 2 5 65 5 56 15 30 30 5 20 5 249 SG 33 7 Elgin Baylor 3 18 3 60 5 100 30 25 244 SF 34 7 Charles Barkley 0 14 2 55 5 90 30 30 10 236 PF 37 8 Anthony Davis 3 20 2 1 12 50 5 47 31 10 30 5 10 226 PF 38 9 Dolph Schayes 0 22 60 92 10 30 10 224 PF 39 5 Allen Iverson 3 47 3 55 10 56 30 20 224 SG 40 10 Dennis Rodman 0 23 1 32 10 10 54 50 30 210 PF 41 10 George Mikan 0 43 20 5 60 50 30 208 C 42 11 Willis Reed 0 3 35 5 38 7 20 30 30 40 208 C 43 8 Julius Erving 0 2 55 10 64 10 30 35 206 SF 44 10 Russell Westbrook 0 29 45 10 65 30 20 5 204 PG 45 6 George Gervin 0 30 45 5 64 30 25 199 SG 47 11 Walt Frazier 0 5 35 5 47 56 20 30 198 PG 48 12 Isiah Thomas 2 11 60 10 44 20 30 20 197 PG 49 11 Elvin Hayes 3 21 2 60 51 10 10 30 10 197 PF 50 13 Steve Nash 0 21 2 40 54 30 50 197 PG 51 9 Rick Barry 0 19 3 40 5 57 10 30 20 184 SF 52 7 Sam Jones 0 1 25 21 100 30 177 SG 53 13 Patrick Ewing 3 9 3 55 52 15 30 10 177 C 54 8 Bill Sharman 0 40 5 61 40 30 176 SG 55 14 Dave Cowens 0 8 3 35 5 21 17 20 30 35 174 C 57 10 Paul Arizin 1 29 3 50 5 27 10 30 15 170 SF 60 17 Bob McAdoo 2 26 3 25 17 20 30 40 163 C 63 15 Tiny Archibald 0 28 30 5 44 10 30 5 152 PG 64 19 Bill Walton 3 8 3 5 17 14 20 30 30 20 150 C 65 11 Dominique Wilkins 1 16 45 48 30 10 150 SF 66 13 Kevin McHale 1 7 35 10 36 30 30 149 PF 67 12 Carmelo Anthony 1 11 2 50 34 30 5 15 148 SF 68 13 Paul Pierce 0 12 1 50 22 10 30 20 145 SF 69 9 Hal Greer 0 1 50 5 49 10 30 145 SG 70 16 Damian Lillard 0 8 3 45 5 48 30 5 144 PG 71 10 Clyde Drexler 0 1 2 50 34 10 30 10 5 142 SG 73 15 Dave DeBusschere 0 40 7 42 20 30 139 PF 74 20 Robert Parish 0 1 10 45 12 40 30 138 C 75 11 Ray Allen 0 15 5 50 12 20 30 5 137 SG 76 16 Jerry Lucas 0 5 3 35 5 44 10 30 5 137 PF 78 21 Wes Unseld 2 11 3 25 10 10 30 20 20 131 C 80 15 James Worthy 3 1 35 10 30 30 20 129 SF 86 18 Dave Bing 2 11 3 35 5 27 30 5 118 PG 88 24 Nate Thurmond 1 7 1 35 29 30 10 113 C 89 15 Pete Maravich 1 16 1 25 34 30 5 112 SG 91 16 Billy Cunningham 0 3 2 20 37 10 30 5 107 SF 92 21 Lenny Wilkens 0 16 45 5 30 10 106 PG 110 19 Reggie Miller 0 10 2 25 15 30 5 87 SG 118 21 Earl Monroe 2 5 3 20 10 10 30 80 SG 35 8 Dwight Howard 3 30 1 35 40 67 33 10 10 5 234 C 36 9 Nikola Jokic 0 20 1 2 35 64 10 80 20 232 C 46 12 Dikembe Mutombo 0 30 7 2 67 40 17 36 199 C 56 12 Draymond Green 0 3 2 34 20 12 50 40 10 171 PF 58 15 Ben Wallace 0 17 2 47 20 31 40 10 167 C 59 16 Rudy Gobert 0 16 2 57 15 22 54 166 C 61 18 Joel Embiid 1 20 1 7 35 38 15 40 5 162 C 62 14 Dennis Johnson 0 5 25 17 57 30 20 154 PG 72 14 Tom Heinsohn 0 3 30 28 80 141 PF 77 14 Paul George 0 10 3 5 45 35 24 5 5 132 SF 79 12 Sidney Moncrief 0 2 32 25 38 33 130 SG 81 22 Alonzo Mourning 2 9 2 20 35 17 14 10 15 5 129 C 82 13 Joe Dumars 0 1 5 30 17 33 20 20 126 SG 83 17 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 0 18 2 15 30 10 30 20 125 PG 84 23 Neil Johnston 0 36 30 47 10 123 C 85 14 Michael Cooper 0 4 1 15 50 50 120 SG 87 19 Tony Parker 0 30 26 40 20 116 PG 90 20 Slater Martin 0 1 35 21 50 107 PG 93 16 Alvin Robertson 0 14 3 22 20 7 34 5 105 SG 94 17 Jim Pollard 0 20 34 50 104 SF 95 18 Jayson Tatum 1 2 1 30 5 45 10 10 104 SF 96 19 Bruce Bowen 0 21 50 30 101 SF 97 17 Bobby Jones 0 4 5 20 61 10 100 PF 98 17 Tracy McGrady 0 10 3 1 35 51 100 SG 99 18 Vern Mikkelsen 0 30 28 40 98 PF 100 22 Luka Doncic 1 13 3 1 25 50 5 98 PG 101 18 Klay Thompson 0 12 25 10 5 40 5 97 SG 102 25 Ed Macauley 0 10 35 5 37 10 97 C 103 20 Jimmy Butler 0 5 3 30 27 25 5 95 SF 104 23 Jo Jo White 0 35 14 20 20 5 94 PG 105 26 Mark Eaton 0 17 39 5 31 92 C 106 27 Chris Bosh 0 1 55 7 20 5 88 C 107 24 Kyrie Irving 3 3 45 5 17 10 5 88 PG 108 21 Grant Hill 1 1 3 35 38 5 5 88 SF 109 25 KC Jones 0 2 80 5 87 PG 111 22 Andre Iguodala 0 4 5 12 40 20 5 86 SF 112 23 Tom Sanders 0 5 80 85 SF 113 26 Rajon Rondo 0 16 20 5 24 20 85 PG 114 20 Mitch Richmond 0 3 30 5 31 10 5 84 SG 115 27 Chauncey Billups 1 25 17 10 10 20 83 PG 116 24 Adrian Dantley 0 31 3 30 14 5 83 SF 117 25 Alex English 0 20 40 21 81 SF 120 19 Joe Fulks 0 23 10 37 10 80 PF 119 28 Bob Davies 0 3 20 47 10 80 PG 121 28 DeAndre Jordan 0 15 10 5 20 14 10 5 79 C 122 20 Pau Gasol 1 3 30 24 20 78 PF 123 29 Jrue Holiday 0 10 36 20 10 76 PG 124 21 Amar’e Stoudemire 0 5 3 30 38 76 PF 125 22 Paul Westphal 0 2 25 37 10 74 SG 126 29 Yao Ming 3 2 40 29 74 C 127 30 Tim Hardaway 0 7 25 36 5 73 PG 128 23 Manu Ginobili 0 7 10 10 40 5 72 SG 130 31 Maurice Cheeks 0 4 5 20 33 10 72 PG 129 22 Spencer Haywood 0 3 20 34 10 5 72 PF 134 32 Norm Van Lier 0 4 15 7 46 72 PG 133 25 LaMarcus Aldridge 2 3 3 35 29 72 PF 131 23 Blake Griffin 3 3 30 31 5 72 PF 132 24 Gus Johnson 0 2 25 31 14 72 PF 135 26 Jim Loscutoff 0 70 70 SF 136 24 Frank Ramsey 0 70 70 SG 137 26 Robert Horry 0 70 70 PF 138 27 Metta World Peace 0 9 17 5 5 24 10 70 SF 139 27 Chris Webber 3 3 3 25 36 70 PF 140 28 Paul Silas 0 10 29 30 69 PF 141 28 Jamaal Wilkes 0 3 15 10 40 68 SF 142 30 Clyde Lovellette 0 6 20 7 30 5 68 C 143 29 Chris Mullin 0 3 1 25 29 10 68 SF 144 33 Andy Phillip 0 18 25 14 10 67 PG 146 31 Marcus Camby 2 19 22 24 67 C 145 30 Bernard King 0 4 1 20 32 10 67 SF 147 29 Kevin Love 0 7 3 2 25 14 10 5 66 PF 148 30 Horace Grant 0 5 20 40 65 PF 149 34 Mookie Blaylock 0 21 5 5 34 65 PG 150 25 Vince Carter 0 3 3 40 12 5 63 SG 151 32 Tyson Chandler 2 3 15 5 5 17 10 5 62 C 152 26 DeMar DeRozan 0 8 30 19 5 62 SG 155 31 George Yardley 0 8 30 17 5 60 SF 153 27 David Thompson 3 7 20 5 20 5 60 SG 154 33 Larry Foust 0 3 40 17 60 C 156 31 Bailey Howell 2 30 7 20 59 PF 157 34 Marc Gasol 0 2 10 15 17 5 10 59 C 158 32 Harry Gallatin 0 7 35 17 59 PF 159 35 Bam Adebayo 0 2 5 15 27 10 59 C 162 32 Jaylen Brown 1 20 7 10 20 58 SF 161 33 Buck Williams 1 8 3 15 7 24 58 PF 160 36 Jermaine O’Neal 0 3 3 30 17 5 58 C 163 28 Bobby Wanzer 0 25 21 10 56 SG 164 29 Max Zaslofsky 0 11 5 40 56 SG 165 35 Kevin Johnson 0 5 3 15 33 56 PG 167 34 Jack Twyman 0 11 30 14 55 SF 166 33 Marques Johnson 1 3 2 25 24 55 SF 168 35 Bob Dandridge 0 20 7 7 20 54 SF 169 34 Serge Ibaka 0 11 12 21 10 54 PF 170 37 Bob Lanier 3 1 40 5 5 54 C 171 36 Kyle Lowry 0 3 30 5 10 5 53 PG 172 37 Dick McGuire 0 11 35 7 53 PG 173 35 Dan Roundfield 0 15 7 31 53 PF 174 30 Ron Harper 0 2 50 52 SG 175 Jack Sikma 0 2 35 5 10 52 176 Richie Guerin 0 1 30 21 52 177 Shawn Kemp 0 1 30 21 52 179 Derrick Rose 3 3 1 15 10 20 52 PG 178 Walter Davis 0 3 30 14 5 52 180 Larry Siegfried 1 50 51 181 Michael Ray Richardson 0 17 20 14 51 182 Don Nelson 0 50 50 183 Steve Kerr 0 50 50 184 Derek Fisher 0 50 50 185 Willie Naulls 0 20 30 50 186 Cliff Hagan 0 1 25 14 10 50 187 Maurice Stokes 2 9 3 15 21 50 189 Karl Anthony-Towns 3 4 3 25 15 50 188 Ben Simmons 3 3 3 7 15 5 14 50 190 Carl Braun 0 25 14 10 49 191 Maurice Lucas 0 20 7 12 10 49 193 John Wall 3 9 2 25 5 5 49 192 Joakim Noah 0 10 10 10 19 49 194 Donovan Mitchell 0 2 30 17 49 195 Gail Goodrich 0 3 25 10 10 48 196 Larry Costelo 0 1 30 7 10 48 197 Al Horford 1 2 25 5 5 10 48 199 Deron Williams 1 7 1 15 14 10 48 198 Mark Price 0 2 1 20 25 48 200 Jerry Sloan 0 10 38 48 201 Arnie Risen 0 20 7 20 47 202 Tony Allen 0 1 36 10 47 203 Bill Laimbeer 0 6 20 20 46 204 Glen Rice 0 4 15 5 12 10 46 205 Chet Walker 0 1 35 10 46 207 Eddie Jones 0 6 5 15 5 15 46 206 Devin Booker 0 1 20 15 10 46 208 Don Chaney 0 25 20 45 209 Shawn Marion 0 5 20 10 10 45 211 Trae Young 0 18 2 20 5 45 210 Alex Groza 2 10 3 5 20 5 45 212 Jaren Jackson Jr 0 6 10 10 19 45 213 Gilbert Arenas 0 9 3 15 17 44 214 Evan Mobley 1 2 15 5 7 14 44 215 Sam Cassell 0 1 5 7 30 43 216 Mark Aguirre 3 5 15 20 43 217 Peja Stojakovic 0 9 2 15 7 10 43 219 Demarcus Cousins 0 3 1 20 14 5 43 218 Gene Shue 1 25 17 43 220 Gus Williams 0 3 2 10 17 10 42 222 Don Buse 0 9 5 28 42 223 Anthony Edwards 3 3 2 15 14 5 42 221 Lou Hudson 0 2 30 10 42 224 Cedric Maxwell 0 1 20 20 41 225 Frank Saul 0 40 40 226 Gene Guarilia 0 40 40 227 Kurt Rambis 0 40 40 228 Will Perdue 0 40 40 229 John Salley 0 40 40 230 AC Green 0 5 5 30 40 233 Pascal Siakam 0 3 15 12 10 40 232 Walt Bellamy 3 9 3 20 5 40 231 Joe Johnson 0 35 5 40 234 Javale McGee 0 4 30 5 39 236 Brook Lopez 0 4 1 7 5 12 10 39 235 Paul Seymour 0 15 14 10 39 239 Ralph Sampson 3 1 3 20 5 7 39 237 Tom Chambers 0 20 5 14 39 238 Bob Love 0 15 14 10 39 241 Guy Rodgers 0 18 20 38 240 Latrell Sprewell 0 1 2 20 10 5 38 242 Norm Nixon 0 7 10 20 37 243 Quinn Buckner 0 2 20 10 5 37 245 Domantas Sabonis 0 10 2 15 10 37 244 Vin Baker 0 20 12 5 37 246 Bill Cartwright 1 5 30 36 247 Scott Wedman 0 1 10 5 20 36 248 Tom Gola 1 25 10 36 249 Tayshaun Prince 0 1 20 10 5 36 250 Dan Majerle 0 8 3 15 10 36 251 Bob Harrison 0 5 30 35 252 BJ Armstrong 0 5 30 35 253 Mitch Kupchak 0 30 5 35 254 Toni Kukoc 0 5 30 35 255 Danny Green 0 5 30 35 256 Shane Battier 0 5 10 20 35 257 Wayne Embry 0 25 10 35 258 Bill Bridges 0 15 10 10 35 260 Andrei Kirilenko 0 6 1 1 5 5 17 35 259 Artis Gilmore 0 30 5 35 261 Bill Bradley 2 2 5 20 5 34 263 Andre Drummond 0 19 10 5 34 262 George McGinnis 0 2 15 17 34 264 Andrew Bynum 0 1 5 7 20 33 266 Antoine Walker 0 8 15 10 33 265 Rasheed Wallace 0 1 2 20 10 33 268 Larry Nance 0 1 15 17 33 267 Brad Daugherty 3 25 5 33 269 David West 0 2 10 20 32 275 Alex Caruso 0 12 20 32 270 Phil Chenier 0 15 7 10 32 271 Phil Smith 0 10 7 5 10 32 274 Victor Oladipo 2 3 2 3 10 5 7 32 273 Connie Hawkins 0 2 20 10 32 272 Anfernee Hardaway 0 2 25 5 32 276 Danny Ainge 0 4 2 5 20 31 279 Tree Rollins 0 12 7 12 31 281 Victor Wembanyama 3 6 3 7 5 7 31 277 Bob Feerick 0 4 27 31 278 Rudy LaRusso 0 1 25 5 31 280 Marcus Smart 0 10 21 31 282 Gene Conley 0 30 30 283 Byron Scott 0 30 30 284 Gerald Henderson 0 30 30 285 Stacey King 0 30 30 286 John Paxson 0 30 30 287 Scott Williams 0 30 30 288 James Edwards 0 30 30 289 Randy Brown 0 30 30 290 Jud Buechler 0 30 30 291 Luc Longley 0 30 30 292 Bill Wennington 0 30 30 293 Mario Elie 0 30 30 294 Rick Fox 0 30 30 295 Devean George 0 30 30 296 Brian Shaw 0 30 30 297 Udonis Haslem 0 30 30 298 James Jones 0 30 30 299 Shaun Livingston 0 30 30 300 Patrick McCaw 0 30 30 301 Kevon Looney 0 30 30 302 Juwan Howard 0 5 5 20 30 303 Jeff Mullins 0 15 10 5 30 304 Charlie Scott 0 15 10 5 30 305 Khris Middleton 0 15 10 5 30 309 Theo Ratliff 0 10 5 5 10 30 308 Bradley Beal 1 8 1 15 5 30 310 Tyrese Haliburton 0 4 1 10 10 5 30 306 Brandon Roy 0 3 15 12 30 307 Julius Randle 0 3 15 12 30 312 Andrew Bogut 3 5 1 5 5 10 29 311 Jack George 0 2 10 7 10 29 314 Detlef Schrempf 0 1 8 15 5 29 313 Otis Birdsong 2 20 7 29 315 ML Carr 0 3 5 20 28 317 George Johnson 0 13 5 10 28 316 Bob Boozer 3 10 10 5 28 319 Doug Christie 0 4 2 22 28 318 Kemba Walker 0 1 2 20 5 28 320 Mike Miller 0 1 3 3 20 27 321 Lionel Hollins 0 5 7 5 10 27 329 Jalen Williams 0 2 5 5 5 10 27 325 World B. Free 0 14 1 5 7 27 326 Baron Davis 1 11 10 5 27 328 Mel Hutchins 2 2 3 20 27 322 Ralph Beard 0 5 17 5 27 323 Terry Cummings 2 3 10 12 27 324 Dick Garmaker 0 20 7 27 327 Rudy Tomjanovich 2 25 27 330 Vernon Maxwell 0 6 20 26 331 David Lee 0 1 10 5 10 26 332 Frankie Brian 0 2 10 14 26 333 Penny Hardaway 1 20 5 26 334 Jack Coleman 0 5 20 25 335 Dick Barnett 0 5 20 25 336 Mel Counts 0 20 5 25 337 JR Smith 0 5 20 25 338 Kevin Willis 0 3 2 5 5 10 25 339 Red Kerr 0 15 10 25 340 Richard Hamilton 0 15 10 25 341 PJ Brown 0 15 10 25 342 Derrick White 0 10 10 5 25 343 Stephon Marbury 0 3 2 10 10 25 344 Ja Morant 2 3 3 10 7 25 345 Don Ohl 0 25 25 346 Sidney Wicks 2 3 20 25 347 Paul Millsap 0 20 5 25 348 Eddie Johnson 0 5 10 10 25 349 Jalen Brunson 0 1 10 14 25 350 Lamar Odom 0 1 3 20 24 352 Rashard Lewis 0 4 10 10 24 351 Glenn Robinson 3 1 10 10 24 354 Jerry Stackhouse 1 10 1 2 10 24 353 Fred Scolari 0 10 14 24 355 Paul Pressey 0 5 19 24 356 Mychal Thompson 3 20 23 357 Kenny Smith 0 2 1 20 23 358 Rodney McCray 1 12 10 23 359 Truck Robinson 0 3 10 10 23 366 Dick Van Arsdale 0 3 15 5 23 360 Randy Smith 0 1 10 5 7 23 361 Fat Lever 0 1 10 7 5 23 362 Larry Johnson 3 3 10 7 23 363 Elton Brand 3 3 10 7 23 364 Doug Collins 3 20 23 365 Terry Dischinger 0 3 15 5 23 367 Craig Hodges 0 2 20 22 368 Vinnie Johnson 0 2 20 22 369 Howie Dallmar 0 2 10 10 22 373 Jason Terry 0 2 10 10 22 370 Caron Butler 0 1 1 10 10 22 371 Luke Jackson 0 2 5 10 5 22 372 Jim Brewer 2 10 10 22 374 Avery Bradley 0 12 10 22 378 Charles Oakley 0 5 5 12 22 375 John Logan 0 1 21 22 376 Joe Caldwell 2 10 5 5 22 377 Roy Hibbert 0 7 10 5 22 379 Mike McGee 0 1 20 21 380 Lindsey Hunter 0 1 20 21 381 James Posey 0 1 20 21 382 Adam Morrison 1 20 21 383 Sean Elliott 1 10 10 21 384 Andrew Wiggins 3 3 5 10 21 389 Hassan Whiteside 0 11 5 5 21 387 Dale Ellis 0 7 3 1 5 5 21 386 Zach Randolph 0 3 3 10 5 21 388 Anthony Mason 0 1 5 5 5 5 21 385 Derrick Coleman 3 3 5 10 21 390 Herman Schaefer 0 20 20 391 Anthony Jaros 0 20 20 392 Don Carlson 0 20 20 393 Arnie Ferrin 0 20 20 394 Lew Hitch 0 20 20 395 Jim Holstein 0 20 20 396 Dick Schnittker 0 20 20 397 Whitey Skoog 0 20 20 398 Walt Davis 0 20 20 399 Lou Tsioropoulos 0 20 20 400 John Thompson 0 20 20 401 Ron Bonham 0 20 20 402 Mal Graham 0 20 20 403 Phil Jackson 0 20 20 404 Steve Kuberski 0 20 20 405 Charles Johnson 0 20 20 406 Wally Walker 0 20 20 407 Mark Landsberger 0 20 20 408 Greg Kite 0 20 20 409 Wes Matthews 0 20 20 410 Mike Smrek 0 20 20 411 Billy Thompson 0 20 20 412 Cliff Levingston 0 20 20 413 Earl Cureton 0 20 20 414 Carl Herrera 0 20 20 415 Jason Caffey 0 20 20 416 Tyronn Lue 0 20 20 417 Mark Madsen 0 20 20 418 Slava Medvedenko 0 20 20 419 Malik Rose 0 20 20 420 Brent Barry 0 20 20 421 Beno Udrih 0 20 20 422 Shannon Brown 0 20 20 423 Jordan Farmar 0 20 20 424 DJ Mbenga 0 20 20 425 Josh Powell 0 20 20 426 Sasha Vujacic 0 20 20 427 Luke Walton 0 20 20 428 Matt Bonner 0 20 20 429 Joel Anthony 0 20 20 430 Mario Chalmers 0 20 20 431 Norris Cole 0 20 20 432 James Michael McAdoo 0 20 20 433 Damian Jones 0 20 20 434 Zaza Pachulia 0 20 20 435 Chris Boucher 0 20 20 436 Quinn Cook 0 20 20 437 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 0 20 20 438 Red Rocha 0 10 10 20 439 John Johnson 0 10 10 20 440 Andrew Toney 0 10 10 20 441 Michael Finley 0 10 10 20 442 Steve Smith 0 5 10 5 20 443 Lonnie Shelton 0 5 5 10 20 448 Manute Bol 0 8 7 5 20 447 Gerald Wallace 0 3 5 5 7 20 449 Dyson Daniels 3 3 7 7 20 444 Isaiah Thomas 0 1 2 10 7 20 445 Johnny Green 0 20 20 446 Rolando Blackman 0 20 20 450 Fred VanVleet 0 3 1 5 10 19 451 Jim Barnes 3 1 10 5 19 452 Steve Francis 2 2 15 19 455 OG Anunoby 0 3 5 10 18 453 Woody Sauldsberry 0 3 5 10 18 454 Cazzie Russell 3 5 10 18 456 Stan Miasek 0 1 17 18 458 Phil Ford 2 1 3 7 5 18 459 Michael Redd 0 1 2 5 5 5 18 457 Archie Clark 0 1 10 7 18 460 Clifford Robinson 0 3 5 10 18 462 Micheal Williams 0 2 5 10 17 461 Buddy Jeannette 0 7 10 17 463 Kristaps Porzingis 0 2 5 10 17 471 Luguentz Dort 7 10 17 468 Slick Watts 0 9 1 7 17 469 Josh Smith 0 5 7 5 17 464 Bones McKinney 0 17 17 465 Jim Paxson (79-90) 0 10 7 17 466 Antonio McDyess 2 5 5 5 17 467 Carlos Boozer 0 2 5 5 5 17 470 Patrick Beverley 0 17 17 472 Fred Brown 0 1 5 10 16 473 Mo Williams 0 1 5 10 16 477 Michael Adams 0 11 5 16 475 Kiki Vandeweghe 0 6 10 16 479 Raja Bell 0 4 12 16 478 John Starks 0 3 3 5 5 16 474 Bob Kauffman 1 15 16 476 Danny Manning 3 3 10 16 480 Billy Gabor 0 5 10 15 481 Jon McGlocklin 0 5 10 15 482 Flynn Robinson 0 5 10 15 483 Butch Beard 0 5 10 15 484 Otis Thorpe 0 5 10 15 485 Mehmet Okur 0 5 10 15 486 Jeff Teague 0 5 10 15 487 Bill Hosket Jr. 0 10 5 15 488 Tom LaGarde 0 10 5 15 489 Joe Kleine 0 10 5 15 490 Fabricio Oberto 0 10 5 15 491 Harrison Barnes 0 10 5 15 492 Mike Riordan 0 5 10 15 493 Jim Cleamons 0 5 10 15 494 Bob Gross 0 5 10 15 495 Rick Mahorn 0 5 10 15 496 Corliss Williamson 0 2 3 10 15 497 Leandro Barbosa 0 5 10 15 506 Shareef Abdur-Rahim 1 3 1 5 5 15 508 Dejounte Murray 0 3 2 5 5 15 511 Nate McMillan 0 3 2 10 15 503 Antawn Jamison 0 2 3 10 15 502 John Drew 0 1 2 2 10 15 498 Tom Van Arsdale 0 15 15 499 Walter Dukes 0 15 15 500 Allan Houston 0 10 5 15 501 Zach Lavine 0 10 5 15 504 Luol Deng 0 10 5 15 505 Adrian Smith 0 5 5 5 15 507 Kermit Washington 0 5 10 15 509 TR Dunn 0 15 15 510 Derek Harper 0 5 10 15 512 Cade Cunningham 3 1 1 5 5 15 513 Larry Steele 0 4 10 14 514 Joe Hassett 0 4 10 14 515 Eddie Jordan 0 4 10 14 517 Dorell Wright 0 3 1 10 14 516 Jason Williams 0 2 2 10 14 523 Chet Holmgren 2 2 10 14 518 Ed Sadowski 0 4 10 14 519 De’Aaron Fox 0 3 1 5 5 14 520 Zion Williamson 3 1 10 14 521 Caldwell Jones 0 14 14 522 Mikal Bridges 0 7 7 14 524 Paul Hoffman 0 3 10 13 525 Chuck Share 3 10 13 526 Ernie Beck 3 10 13 527 Danny Ferry 2 1 10 13 528 Boris Diaw 0 3 10 13 544 Payton Pritchard 0 3 10 13 529 Ernie Calverley 0 6 7 13 539 Mark Jackson 0 5 3 5 13 534 Nikola Vucevic 0 3 10 13 541 Mike Conley 0 3 5 5 13 535 Reggie Theus 0 1 2 10 13 537 Kelly Tripucka 0 1 2 10 13 543 Eric Bledsoe 0 1 12 13 530 Goran Dragic 0 3 5 5 13 531 Rod Hundley 3 10 13 532 Frank Selvy 3 10 13 533 Jimmy Walker 3 10 13 536 Geoff Petrie 0 3 10 13 538 Kevin Duckworth 0 3 10 13 540 Ricky Pierce 0 8 5 13 542 Lou Williams 0 13 13 545 Jack McMahon 0 2 10 12 551 Chris Andersen 0 2 10 12 547 Chris Ford 0 1 1 10 12 546 Lloyd Neal 0 2 10 12 548 David Greenwood 2 10 12 549 Darko Milicic 2 10 12 550 Speedy Claxton 0 2 10 12 552 Richard Jefferson 0 2 10 12 553 James Wiseman 2 10 12 554 Bobby Portis 0 2 10 12 557 Kevin Porter 0 12 12 558 Shawn Bradley 2 10 12 559 Darrell Griffith 2 7 3 12 556 Rod Strickland 0 5 7 12 555 Fred Schaus 0 5 7 12 560 Jamal Crawford 0 12 12 561 EC Coleman 0 12 12 562 George Senesky 0 1 10 11 563 George King 0 1 10 11 568 Tracy Murray 0 1 10 11 570 Avery Johnson 0 1 10 11 573 Donte DiVincenzo 0 1 10 11 585 Cason Wallace 1 10 11 564 Lucius Allen 1 10 11 565 Rick Robey 1 10 11 566 Tony Campbell 0 1 10 11 567 Dennis Hopson 1 10 11 569 Scott Burrell 0 1 10 11 571 Otto Porter Jr 1 10 11 572 Michael Porter Jr 0 1 10 11 580 Rickey Green 0 6 5 11 577 Terry Porter 0 1 10 11 581 Ray Felix 2 1 3 5 11 583 Matisse Thybulle 0 1 10 11 574 Jamal Mashburn 0 1 5 5 11 575 Zelmo Beaty 1 10 11 576 Terrell Brandon 0 1 10 11 578 Darrall Imhoff 1 5 5 11 579 Christian Laettner 1 5 5 11 582 Paolo Banchero 3 3 5 11 584 Darius Garland 0 1 10 11 586 Butch Lee 0 10 10 587 Angelo Musi 0 10 10 588 Ralph Kaplowitz 0 10 10 589 Jerry Fleishman 0 10 10 590 Art Hillhouse 0 10 10 591 Matt Guokas Sr. 0 10 10 592 Petey Rosenberg 0 10 10 593 Jerry Rullo 0 10 10 594 Connie Simmons 0 10 10 595 Kleggie Hermsen 0 10 10 596 Chick Reiser 0 10 10 597 Dick Schulz 0 10 10 598 Grady Lewis 0 10 10 599 Carl Meinhold 0 10 10 600 Herm Fuetsch 0 10 10 601 Herm Klotz 0 10 10 602 Earl Gardner 0 10 10 603 John Jorgensen 0 10 10 604 John Dwan 0 10 10 605 Edwin Kachan 0 10 10 606 Donald Forman 0 10 10 607 Bud Grant 0 10 10 608 Billy Hassett 0 10 10 609 Bill Calhoun 0 10 10 610 Red Holzman 0 10 10 611 Arnie Johnson 0 10 10 612 Joe McNamee 0 10 10 613 Paul Noel 0 10 10 614 Howie Schultz 0 10 10 615 Joe Hutton 0 10 10 616 Wally Osterkorn 0 10 10 617 Earl Lloyd 0 10 10 618 Dick Farley 0 10 10 619 Jim Tucker 0 10 10 620 Bill Kenville 0 10 10 621 Larry Hennessy 0 10 10 622 George Dempsey 0 10 10 623 Joe Graboski 0 10 10 624 Jackie Moore 0 10 10 625 Jack Nichols 0 10 10 626 Dickie Hemric 0 10 10 627 Win Wilfong 0 10 10 628 Med Park 0 10 10 629 Bennie Swain 0 10 10 630 John Richter 0 10 10 631 Gary Phillips 0 10 10 632 Dan Swartz 0 10 10 633 Johnny McCarthy 0 10 10 634 Ron Watts 0 10 10 635 Bob Weiss 0 10 10 636 Matt Guokas Jr. 0 10 10 637 Dave Gambee 0 10 10 638 Wali Jones 0 10 10 639 Bill Melchionni 0 10 10 640 Johnny Jones 0 10 10 641 Tom Thacker 0 10 10 642 Rick Weitzman 0 10 10 643 Em Bryant 0 10 10 644 Rich Johnson 0 10 10 645 Nate Bowman 0 10 10 646 Don May 0 10 10 647 Dave Stallworth 0 10 10 648 John Warren 0 10 10 649 Dick Cunningham 0 10 10 650 Bob Greacen 0 10 10 651 McCoy McLemore 0 10 10 652 Greg Smith 0 10 10 653 Jeff Webb 0 10 10 654 Marv Winkler 0 10 10 655 Bill Zopf 0 10 10 656 Leroy Ellis 0 10 10 657 Keith Erickson 0 10 10 658 Happy Hairston 0 10 10 659 Jim McMillian 0 10 10 660 Pat Riley 0 10 10 661 John Trapp 0 10 10 662 Henry Bibby 0 10 10 663 John Gianelli 0 10 10 664 Dean Meminger 0 10 10 665 Harthorne Wingo 0 10 10 666 Steve Downing 0 10 10 667 Hank Finkel 0 10 10 668 Phil Hankinson 0 10 10 669 Art Williams 0 10 10 670 Steve Bracey 0 10 10 671 Derrek Dickey 0 10 10 672 Charles Dudley 0 10 10 673 Clifford Ray 0 10 10 674 Jim Ard 0 10 10 675 Glenn McDonald 0 10 10 676 Kevin Stacom 0 10 10 677 Jerome Anderson 0 10 10 678 Tom Boswell 0 10 10 679 Corky Calhoun 0 10 10 680 Johnny Davis 0 10 10 681 Gilliam Herm 0 10 10 682 Robin Jones 0 10 10 683 Dave Twardzik 0 10 10 684 Greg Ballard 0 10 10 685 Kevin Grevey 0 10 10 686 Tom Henderson 0 10 10 687 Joe Pace 0 10 10 688 Larry Wright 0 10 10 689 Phil Walker 0 10 10 690 Dennis Awtrey 0 10 10 691 Jackie Robinson 0 10 10 692 Dick Snyder 0 10 10 693 Marty Byrnes 0 10 10 694 Jim Chones 0 10 10 695 Brad Holland 0 10 10 696 Terry Duerod 0 10 10 697 Eric Fernsten 0 10 10 698 Clay Johnson 0 10 10 699 Kevin McKenna 0 10 10 700 Franklin Edwards 0 10 10 701 Marc Lavaroni 0 10 10 702 Clemon Johnson 0 10 10 703 Reggie Johnson 0 10 10 704 Mark McNamara 0 10 10 705 Clint Richardson 0 10 10 706 Carlos Clark 0 10 10 707 Earl Jones 0 10 10 708 Ronnie Lester 0 10 10 709 Chuck Nevitt 0 10 10 710 Larry Spriggs 0 10 10 711 Rick Carlisle 0 10 10 712 Jerry Sichting 0 10 10 713 David Thirdkill 0 10 10 714 Sam Vincent 0 10 10 715 Adrian Branch 0 10 10 716 Jeff Lamp 0 10 10 717 Milt Wagner 0 10 10 718 Fennis Dembo 0 10 10 719 John Long 0 10 10 720 William Bedford 0 10 10 721 Scott Hastings 0 10 10 722 Bob Hansen 0 10 10 723 Ed Nealy 0 10 10 724 Trent Tucker 0 10 10 725 Darrell Walker 0 10 10 726 Corey Williams 0 10 10 727 Scott Brooks 0 10 10 728 Richard Petruska 0 10 10 729 Eric Riley 0 10 10 730 Larry Robinson 0 10 10 731 Matt Bullard 0 10 10 732 Chris Jent 0 10 10 733 Tim Breaux 0 10 10 734 Chucky Brown 0 10 10 735 Pete Chilcutt 0 10 10 736 Charles Jones 0 10 10 737 Zan Tabak 0 10 10 738 Jack Haley 0 10 10 739 Dickey Simpkins 0 10 10 740 Bison Dele 0 10 10 741 Keith Booth 0 10 10 742 Rusty LaRue 0 10 10 743 Antonio Daniels 0 10 10 744 Andrew Gaze 0 10 10 745 Jaren Jackson Sr 0 10 10 746 Jerome Kersey 0 10 10 747 Gerard King 0 10 10 748 Brandon Williams 0 10 10 749 John Celestand 0 10 10 750 Travis Knight 0 10 10 751 Greg Foster 0 10 10 752 Mike Penberthy 0 10 10 753 Isaiah Rider 0 10 10 754 Jelani McCoy 0 10 10 755 Samaki Walker 0 10 10 756 Mengke Bateer 0 10 10 757 Stephen Jackson 0 10 10 758 Elden Campbell 0 10 10 759 Tremaine Fowlkes 0 10 10 760 Darvin Ham 0 10 10 761 Mike James 0 10 10 762 Devin Brown 0 10 10 763 Linton Johnson 0 10 10 764 Sean Marks 0 10 10 765 Tony Massenburg 0 10 10 766 Nazr Mohammed 0 10 10 767 Radoslav Nesterovic 0 10 10 768 Mike Wilks 0 10 10 769 Derek Anderson 0 10 10 770 Shandon Anderson 0 10 10 771 Earl Barron 0 10 10 772 Michael Doleac 0 10 10 773 Jason Kapono 0 10 10 774 Wayne Simien 0 10 10 775 Jackie Butler 0 10 10 776 Francisco Elson 0 10 10 777 Melvin Ely 0 10 10 778 Jacque Vaughn 0 10 10 779 James White 0 10 10 780 Glen Davis 0 10 10 781 Eddie House 0 10 10 782 Kendrick Perkins 0 10 10 783 Scot Pollard 0 10 10 784 Leon Powe 0 10 10 785 Gabe Pruitt 0 10 10 786 Brian Scalabrine 0 10 10 787 Trevor Ariza 0 10 10 788 Sun Yue 0 10 10 789 JJ Barea 0 10 10 790 Rodrigue Beaubois 0 10 10 791 Corey Brewer 0 10 10 792 Brian Cardinal 0 10 10 793 Brendan Haywood 0 10 10 794 Dominique Jones 0 10 10 795 Ian Mahinmi 0 10 10 796 DeShawn Stevenson 0 10 10 797 Eddy Curry 0 10 10 798 Terrel Harris 0 10 10 799 Dexter Pittman 0 10 10 800 Ronny Turiaf 0 10 10 801 Jarvis Varnado 0 10 10 802 Jeff Ayres 0 10 10 803 Aron Baynes 0 10 10 804 Marco Belinelli 0 10 10 805 Austin Daye 0 10 10 806 Damion James 0 10 10 807 Cory Joseph 0 10 10 808 Patty Mills 0 10 10 809 Tiago Splitter 0 10 10 810 Festus Ezeli 0 10 10 811 Justin Holiday 0 10 10 812 Ognjen Kuzmic 0 10 10 813 Brandon Rush 0 10 10 814 Marreese Speights 0 10 10 815 Matthew Dellavedova 0 10 10 816 Channing Frye 0 10 10 817 Dahntay Jones 0 10 10 818 Sasha Kaun 0 10 10 819 Jordan McRae 0 10 10 820 Jordan Mozgov 0 10 10 821 Iman Shumpert 0 10 10 822 Tristan Thompson 0 10 10 823 Matt Barnes 0 10 10 824 Ian Clark 0 10 10 825 Jordan Bell 0 10 10 826 Nick Young 0 10 10 827 Jeremy Lin 0 10 10 828 Jordan Loyd 0 10 10 829 Jodie Meeks 0 10 10 830 Malcolm Miller 0 10 10 831 Eric Moreland 0 10 10 832 Kostas Antetokounmpo 0 10 10 833 Devontae Cacok 0 10 10 834 Jared Dudley 0 10 10 835 Talen Horton-Tucker 0 10 10 836 Kyle Kuzma 0 10 10 837 Markieff Morris 0 10 10 838 Dion Waiters 0 10 10 839 Thanasis Antetokounmpo 0 10 10 840 Elijah Bryant 0 10 10 841 Pat Connaughton 0 10 10 842 Mamadi Diakite 0 10 10 843 Bryn Forbes 0 10 10 844 Justin Jackson 0 10 10 845 Sam Merrill 0 10 10 846 Jordan Nwora 0 10 10 847 Axel Toupane 0 10 10 848 PJ Tucker 0 10 10 849 Nemanja Bjelica 0 10 10 850 Chris Chiozza 0 10 10 851 Jonathan Kuminga 0 10 10 852 Damion Lee 0 10 10 853 Moses Moody 0 10 10 854 Gary Payton II 0 10 10 855 Jordan Poole 0 10 10 856 Juan Toscano-Anderson 0 10 10 857 Quinndary Weatherspoon 0 10 10 858 Christian Braun 0 10 10 859 Bruce Brown 0 10 10 860 Thomas Bryant 0 10 10 861 Vlatko Cancar 0 10 10 862 Collin Gillespie 0 10 10 863 Aaron Gordon 0 10 10 864 Jeff Green 0 10 10 865 Reggie Jackson 0 10 10 866 Jamal Murray 0 10 10 867 Zeke Nnaji 0 10 10 868 Ish Smith 0 10 10 869 Peyton Watson 0 10 10 870 Jack White 0 10 10 871 Oshae Brissett 0 10 10 872 JD Davison 0 10 10 873 Sam Hauser 0 10 10 874 Luke Kornet 0 10 10 875 Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk 0 10 10 876 Drew Peterson 0 10 10 877 Neemias Queta 0 10 10 878 Jaden Springer 0 10 10 879 Xavier Tillman 0 10 10 880 Jordan Walsh 0 10 10 903 Branden Carlson 10 10 904 Ousmane Dieng 10 10 905 Alex Ducas 10 10 906 Adam Flagler 10 10 907 Isaiah Hartenstein 10 10 908 Isaiah Joe 10 10 909 Dillon Jones 10 10 910 Ajay Mitchell 10 10 911 Nikola Topic 10 10 912 Jaylin Williams 10 10 913 Aaron Wiggins 10 10 914 Kenrich Williams 10 10 899 Elmore Smith 1 7 2 10 894 Calvin Murphy 0 5 5 10 900 Brian Taylor 0 5 5 10 901 Larry Hughes 0 3 7 10 896 Kenny Anderson 2 2 1 5 10 881 Dwight Eddleman 0 10 10 882 Leo Barnhorst 0 10 10 883 Kenny Sears 0 10 10 884 Don Kojis 0 10 10 885 Jack Marin 0 10 10 886 Brian Winters 0 10 10 887 Larry Kenon 0 10 10 888 Jeff Malone 0 10 10 889 Zydrunas Ilgauskas 0 10 10 890 Brad Miller 0 10 10 891 Vince Boryla 0 5 5 10 892 Don Barksdale 0 5 5 10 893 Walt Hazzard 0 5 5 10 895 Kenyon Martin 3 2 5 10 897 Brandon Ingram 2 3 5 10 898 Jim Price 0 5 5 10 902 Derrick McKey 0 10 10 922 Johnny Moore 0 9 9 924 Myles Turner 0 9 9 920 Kyle Korver 0 4 5 9 923 John Lucas 3 4 2 9 915 Kenny Sailors 0 2 7 9 916 Joe Barry Carroll 3 1 5 9 917 Austin Carr 3 1 5 9 918 LaMelo Ball 1 3 5 9 919 D’Angelo Russell 2 2 5 9 921 Arvydas Sabonis 0 2 2 5 9 935 Brevin Knight 0 8 8 939 Buddy Hield 0 8 8 936 Rick Rubio 0 6 2 8 937 Dennis Scott 0 5 3 8 938 Ryan Anderson 0 5 3 8 926 Nick Van Exel 0 3 5 8 931 Jayson Williams 0 2 1 5 8 925 Al Cervi 0 1 7 8 930 Dan Issel 0 1 2 5 8 927 Alvan Adams 0 3 5 8 928 Dana Barros 0 3 5 8 929 Danny Granger 0 3 5 8 932 Lauri Markkanen 0 3 5 8 933 Scottie Barnes 0 3 5 8 934 Tyrese Maxey 0 3 5 8 940 Tyler Herro 0 3 5 8 957 Clint Capela 0 5 2 7 956 Ernie DiGregorio 1 3 3 7 944 Steve Mix 0 2 5 7 945 Billy Knight 0 2 5 7 946 Mike Mitchell 0 2 5 7 947 Sleepy Floyd 0 2 5 7 960 Robert Williams 0 2 5 7 958 Darrell Armstrong 0 1 3 3 7 941 Frankie Baumholtz 0 7 7 942 Chick Halbert 0 7 7 943 Drazen Petrovic 0 2 5 7 948 Rik Smits 2 5 7 949 Xavier McDaniel 0 2 5 7 950 Reggie Lewis 0 2 5 7 951 Devin Harris 0 2 5 7 952 Scott May 2 5 7 953 Wayman Tisdale 2 5 7 954 Saruna Marciulionis 0 2 5 7 955 Jerami Grant 0 2 5 7 959 Eric Snow 0 2 5 7 961 Robert Covington 0 7 7 962 Herbert Jones 0 7 7 963 Ivica Zubac 2 5 7 964 Amen Thompson 7 7 980 Kevin Martin 0 4 2 6 979 Monta Ellis 0 3 3 6 981 Aaron Brooks 0 3 3 6 966 Bob Rule 0 1 5 6 967 Sam Lacey 0 1 5 6 968 Jeff Ruland 0 1 5 6 969 Chris Kaman 0 1 5 6 982 Dell Curry 0 1 5 6 984 Dudley Bradley 0 1 5 6 965 Clyde Lee 1 5 6 970 Chris Gatling 0 1 5 6 971 Cedric Ceballos 0 1 5 6 972 Antonio Davis 0 1 5 6 973 Marc Freiberger 1 5 6 974 Kenny Carr 0 1 5 6 975 Phil Hubbard 0 1 5 6 976 Luis Scola 0 1 5 6 977 Howie Shannon 3 3 6 978 Pervis Ellison 3 3 6 983 Ben Gordon 1 2 3 6 985 Anderson Varejão 0 1 5 6 986 Malcolm Brogdon 0 3 3 6 987 Alperen Sengun 0 1 5 6 1043 Swen Nater 0 5 5 1046 Jason Richardson 0 5 5 1058 Walker Kessler 0 4 1 5 988 Al Jefferson 0 5 5 989 Paul Walther 0 5 5 990 Jack Molinas 0 5 5 991 Don Sunderlage 0 5 5 992 Nathaniel Clifton 0 5 5 993 Richie Regan 0 5 5 994 Chuck Noble 0 5 5 995 Lee Shaffer 0 5 5 996 Tom Meschery 0 5 5 997 Len Chappell 0 5 5 998 Eddie Miles 0 5 5 999 Jim King 0 5 5 1000 Curtis Rowe 0 5 5 1001 John Block 0 5 5 1002 Campy Russell 0 5 5 1003 Calvin Natt 0 5 5 1004 Doc Rivers 0 5 5 1005 James Donaldson 0 5 5 1006 Steve Johnson 0 5 5 1007 Hersey Hawkins 0 5 5 1008 Jeff Hornaeck 0 5 5 1009 Tyrone Hill 0 5 5 1010 Tom Gugliotta 0 5 5 1011 Dale Davis 0 5 5 1012 Vlade Divac 0 5 5 1013 Wally Szczerbiak 0 5 5 1014 Jamaal Magloire 0 5 5 1015 Josh Howard 0 5 5 1016 Jameer Nelson 0 5 5 1017 Gordon Hayward 0 5 5 1018 Jarrett Allen 0 5 5 1019 Cliff Baker 0 5 5 1020 Wah Wah Jones 0 5 5 1021 Ray Lumpp 0 5 5 1022 Kenny Rollins 0 5 5 1023 Jim Walsh 0 5 5 1024 Jay Arnette 0 5 5 1025 Goerge Wilson 0 5 5 1026 Mike Silliman 0 5 5 1027 Steve Sheppard 0 5 5 1028 Ernie Grunfeld 0 5 5 1029 Tate Armstrong 0 5 5 1030 Steve Alford 0 5 5 1031 Leon Wood 0 5 5 1032 Vern Fleming 0 5 5 1033 Jon Koncak 0 5 5 1034 Sam Perkins 0 5 5 1035 Jeff Turner 0 5 5 1036 Aleksandr Volkov 0 5 5 1037 Carlos Delfino 0 5 5 1038 Walter Herrmann 0 5 5 1039 Andrés Nocioni 0 5 5 1040 Pepe Sanchez 0 5 5 1041 Rubén Wolkowyski 0 5 5 1042 Keldon Johnson 0 5 5 1044 Andrea Bargnani 3 2 5 1045 Emeka Okafor 2 3 5 1047 Bobby Jackson 0 5 5 1048 Eric Gordon 0 5 5 1049 Danny Vranes 0 5 5 1050 Bill Hanzlik 0 5 5 1051 Bobby Phills 0 5 5 1052 Kirk Hinrich 0 5 5 1053 Tabo Sefolosha 0 5 5 1054 Andre Roberson 0 5 5 1055 Dillon Brooks 0 5 5 1056 Jalen Suggs 0 5 5 1057 Jaden McDaniels 0 5 5 1059 Zaccharie Risacher 3 2 5 1060 Toumani Camara 5 5 1061 Corey Maggette 0 4 4 1068 Mike Bratz 0 4 4 1073 Quentin Richardson 0 3 1 4 1069 George McCloud 0 2 2 4 1075 Malik Beasley 2 2 4 1066 Scott Skiles 0 1 3 4 1062 Joe Smith 3 1 4 1063 Deandre Ayton 3 1 4 1064 Keith Van Horn 2 2 4 1065 Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf 1 3 4 1067 Gheorghe Muresan 0 4 4 1070 Thurl Bailey 0 4 4 1071 Chuck Person 0 3 1 4 1072 Jalen Rose 0 3 1 4 1074 Montrezl Harrell 0 4 4 1092 Michael Cage 0 3 3 1093 Andre Miller 0 3 3 1094 Ron Lee 0 3 3 1095 Kendall Gill 0 3 3 1116 Mike Dunleavy Sr. 0 3 3 1117 Wesley Person 0 3 3 1118 Dee Brown 0 3 3 1097 Benoit Benjamin 1 2 3 1098 Raef LaFrentz 1 2 3 1105 Troy Murphy 0 2 1 3 1110 Larry Sanders 0 2 1 3 1096 Sam Bowie 2 1 3 1111 Greivis Vasquez 0 1 2 3 1076 Clifton McNeely 3 3 1077 Andy Tonkovich 3 3 1078 Gene Melchiorre 3 3 1079 Mark Workman 3 3 1080 Dick Ricketts 3 3 1081 Si Green 3 3 1082 Bill McGill 3 3 1083 Art Heyman 3 3 1084 Fred Hetzel 3 3 1085 LaRue Martin 3 3 1086 Kent Benson 3 3 1087 Michael Olowokandi 3 3 1088 Kwane Brown 3 3 1089 Greg Oden 3 3 1090 Anthony Bennett 3 3 1091 Markelle Fultz 3 3 1099 Bill Tosheff 0 3 3 1100 Monk Meineke 0 3 3 1101 OJ Mayo 1 2 3 1102 Damon Stoudamire 0 3 3 1103 Tyreke Evans 0 3 3 1104 Michael Carter-Williams 0 3 3 1106 Rony Seikaly 0 3 3 1107 Don MacLean 0 3 3 1108 Isaac Austin 0 3 3 1109 Alan Henderson 0 3 3 1112 Rudy Gay 0 1 2 3 1113 Bobby Simmons 0 3 3 1114 Hedo Turkoglu 0 3 3 1115 CJ McCollum 0 3 3 1119 Roy Tarpley 0 3 3 1120 Rodney Rogers 0 3 3 1121 Aaron McKie 0 3 3 1122 Jordan Clarkson 0 3 3 1123 Brandon Miller 2 1 3 1124 Naz Reid 0 3 3 1125 Stephon Castle 3 3 1126 Cooper Flag 3 3 1155 Rich Kelley 0 2 2 1157 Muggsy Bogues 0 2 2 1158 Ty Lawson 0 2 2 1159 Kris Dunn 0 2 2 1160 TJ McConnell 0 2 2 1161 Mitchell Robinson 0 2 2 1162 Leo Mogus 0 2 2 1184 Allen Leavell 0 2 2 1185 Mike Evans 0 2 2 1186 Danilo Gallinari 0 2 2 1196 Nic Claxton 0 2 2 1156 Clem Haskins 1 1 2 1163 Larry Smith 0 1 1 2 1171 Nerlens Noel 0 1 1 2 1188 Thaddeus Young 0 1 1 2 1127 Glen Selbo 2 2 1128 George Kok 2 2 1129 Don Rehfeldt 2 2 1130 Jim Baechtold 2 2 1131 Charlie Tyra 2 2 1132 Archie Dees 2 2 1133 Tom Stith 2 2 1134 Paul Hogue 2 2 1135 Rod Thorn 2 2 1136 Neal Walk 2 2 1137 Marvin Barnes 2 2 1138 David Meyers 2 2 1139 Steve Stipanovich 2 2 1140 Len Bias 2 2 1141 Armen Gilliam 2 2 1142 Mike Bibby 2 2 1143 Stromile Swift 2 2 1144 Jay Williams 2 2 1145 Marvin Williams 2 2 1146 Michael Beasley 2 2 1147 Hasheem Thabeet 2 2 1148 Evan Turner 2 2 1149 Derrick Williams 2 2 1150 Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 2 2 1151 Jabari Parker 2 2 1152 Lonzo Ball 2 2 1153 Marvin Bagley III 2 2 1154 Jalen Green 2 2 1164 Ron Behagen 0 2 2 1165 Kelvin Ransey 0 2 2 1166 Clark Kellogg 0 2 2 1167 Greg Anderson 0 2 2 1168 Winston Garland 0 2 2 1169 Willie Anderson 0 2 2 1170 Billy Owens 1 1 2 1172 Lionel Simmons 0 2 2 1173 Charlie Villanueva 0 2 2 1174 Nikola Mirotic 0 2 2 1175 Dario Saric 0 2 2 1176 Kendrick Nunn 0 2 2 1177 Kevin Gamble 0 2 2 1178 Eric Murdock 0 2 2 1179 Elliot Perry 0 2 2 1180 Matt Harpring 0 2 2 1181 George Hill 0 2 2 1182 Ersan Ilyasova 0 2 2 1183 Lance Stephenson 0 2 2 1187 Enes Kanter 1 1 2 1189 Cuttino Mobley 0 2 2 1190 Tim Thomas 0 2 2 1191 Al Harrington 0 2 2 1192 Ricky Davis 0 2 2 1193 Taj Gibson 0 2 2 1194 Dennis Schröder 0 2 2 1195 Joe Ingles 0 2 2 1197 Emmanuel Quickley 0 2 2 1198 Malik Monk 0 2 2 1199 Coby White 0 2 2 1200 Alex Sarr 2 2 1201 Dylan Harper 2 2 1224 Omer Asik 0 1 1 1225 Jonas Valanciunas 0 1 1 1226 Ossie Schectman 0 1 1 1227 Ricky Sobers 0 1 1 1228 Foots Walker 0 1 1 1229 Gary Trent Jr. 0 1 1 1230 Purvis Short 0 1 1 1242 Freeman Williams 0 1 1 1243 Harold Pressley 0 1 1 1244 Damon Jones 0 1 1 1245 Steve Novak 0 1 1 1246 Duncan Robinson 0 1 1 1202 Bulbs Ehlers 1 1 1203 George Hauptfuhrer 1 1 1204 Bob Harris 1 1 1205 Dick Groat 1 1 1206 Bob Houbregs 1 1 1207 Jim Paxson (57-58) 1 1 1208 Jim Krebs 1 1 1209 Mike Farmer 1 1 1210 Gary Bradds 1 1 1211 Bill Buntin 1 1 1212 Dwight Davis 1 1 1213 Tommy Burleson 1 1 1214 Marvin Webster 1 1 1215 Richard Washington 1 1 1216 Chris Washburn 1 1 1217 Charles Smith 1 1 1218 Darius Miles 1 1 1219 Mike Dunleavy Jr. 1 1 1220 Derrick Favors 1 1 1221 Jahlil Okafor 1 1 1222 RJ Barrett 1 1 1223 Jabari Smith Jr 1 1 1231 Jay Vincent 0 1 1 1232 Chris Morris 0 1 1 1233 Marc Jackson 0 1 1 1234 Brandon Jennings 0 1 1 1235 Kenneth Faried 0 1 1 1236 Trey Burke 0 1 1 1237 Donyell Marshall 0 1 1 1238 Gary Trent Sr. 0 1 1 1239 Nenad Krstic 0 1 1 1240 Nikola Pekovic 0 1 1 1241 Spencer Dinwiddie 0 1 1 1247 John Williams 0 1 1 1248 Orlando Woolridge 0 1 1 1249 Craig Ehlo 0 1 1 1250 LaPhonso Ellis 0 1 1 1251 Earl Boykins 0 1 1 1252 Nate Robinson 0 1 1 1253 Jarrett Jack 0 1 1 1254 Cameron Johnson 0 1 1 1255 Scoot Henderson 1 1 1256 Reed Sheppard 1 1 1257 Jaylen Wells 1 1 1258 Ty Jerome 1 1 1259 VJ Edgecombe 1 1

